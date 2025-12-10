Sharon Osbourne Reveals Late Husband Ozzy 'Predicted His Death' After Suffering 'Haunting Dreams' Before He Died

Article continues below advertisement

'He Knew... He Was Ready'

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne 'knew' his life would soon be coming to an end, his wife Sharon claimed.

She told of having regrets over Ozzy's final weeks as he experienced the dreams, saying, "I felt fear, regret, I just couldn't function. "He told me that he was having dreams the last week of his life. He was seeing people that he never knew, and they were, I said, 'Well, what kind of people?' "He goes, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there, and I’m looking at these people, and they're looking at me, and nobody's talking.'" "And he knew. He was ready," the grieving widow claimed.

Sharon Osbourne's Regrets

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy's dreams featured people 'he did not know.'

She added: "The night before he passed, he was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30 and he said, 'Wake up.' I said, 'I'm already bloody awake, you've woken me up.' "And he said, 'Kiss me.' And then he said, 'Hug me tight?' I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I'd have told him I loved him more. If only I'd have held him tighter."

View this post on Instagram Source: @piersmorganuncensored/Instagram Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears during chat with Piers Morgan.

"Everything in my life now is like ish... It's okay, all right. I'm okay. That's it for now," she added. "For so, so many years, we were intertwined, and now it’s really grief has become my friend. "It's very weird to me. You know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it's what I have to live with, and I'll get used to it. I will. I have to, you know, things move on. "One night when he was hugging me tight, you know, he said, 'When I go, do you think you’ll ever get married?'" "I'm like, 'f--- off, p--s off'. Questions like that. You know," Sharon told Morgan.

Ozzy Osbourne Found Slumped Over Inside Home Gym

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne found Ozzy slumped over in the gym of their house after suffering a heart attack.