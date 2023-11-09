'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador No Surgery After DUI Arrest, Weight Loss From 'Not Drinking' and Less Stress
Shannon Beador looked better than ever at BravoCon — but her glow-up isn't due to a crazy diet or going under the knife. Sources close to The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, tell RadarOnline.com that her weight loss is due to her recent lifestyle change following her September arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.
"I think it's not drinking and stress, frankly," an insider revealed on Wednesday while clarifying that Beador did not get surgery despite her fear that an operation might be necessary after breaking her arm and busting her face in the accident.
As this outlet reported, Beador — who was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a nine-month-long alcohol program — attended her first public event following her arrest at BravoCon last weekend.
During the RHOC panel, Beador addressed her DUI, revealing that she's cut out "toxic" things from her life.
"I'm incredibly grateful that it didn't hurt anyone," the Bravolebrity said in Sin City on Friday, November 3. Beador also revealed that she "just completed a 28-day behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component."
Beador shared that she's "been able to focus on elements of my life that were unhealthy and toxic," which includes her now-ex John Janssen, whom she claimed she hasn't spoken to in over a month.
Before her DUI, friends told RadarOnline.com that Beador's inner circle believed they had "definitely" gotten back together despite their revealing their split in January.
But Janssen isn't the only thing she's dumped. Echoing her panel statements, Beador told ET, "I've spent the last month focusing on myself."
While she's cut back on her booze intake significantly since blowing a .24% BAC after the crash, eliminating the toxicity has helped her feel "lighter."
Despite finishing the 28-day program, Beador still has to complete the alcohol education class she was court-ordered to do.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that the RHOC star has a deadline to enroll in the class by January 4, 2024, as the 28-day outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component did not count toward her sentence. But that's not all.
Beador will also have to complete her community service by May 2, 2024.