'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador No Surgery After DUI Arrest, Weight Loss From 'Not Drinking' and Less Stress

"I think it's not drinking and stress, frankly," an insider revealed on Wednesday while clarifying that Beador did not get surgery despite her fear that an operation might be necessary after breaking her arm and busting her face in the accident.

As this outlet reported, Beador — who was sentenced to 36 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a nine-month-long alcohol program — attended her first public event following her arrest at BravoCon last weekend.