'Badge of Honor': Senator Lindsey Graham Responds to Russia After Vladimir Putin Issues Warrant for His Arrest
Lindsey Graham responded to Russia this week after Vladimir Putin issued a warrant for the GOP senator’s arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Russia issued a warrant for Graham’s arrest on Monday shortly after the senator seemingly celebrated the fact that “Russians are dying” in Putin’s war against Ukraine.
Graham’s initial comments came during a visit to Kyiv on Friday where the South Carolina senator met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing conflict.
According to a video clip released from Graham’s meeting with Zelenskyy, the GOP senator said the financial support the United States is providing to Ukraine is the “best money we've ever spent” because “the Russians are dying.”
Although the video clip was reported to be taken out of context, and Graham actually noted that the U.S. financial aid sent to Ukraine is the “best money we've ever spent” because of the global security it provides, Russia's Interior Ministry issued a warrant for the senator’s arrest anyway.
In a statement issued in response on Monday, Graham proclaimed he would wear his arrest warrant as a “badge of honor.”
Graham also called on Putin to immediately withdraw all Russian troops from the invaded and war-torn neighboring nation.
“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin's corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor,” Graham said on Monday. “To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin's regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.”
“Finally, here's an offer to my Russian 'friends' who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals,” the senator continued. “I will submit to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do.”
“Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!”
Meanwhile, a number of Kremlin officials and Putin acolytes appeared to call for Graham’s death as a result of the remarks he allegedly made in Kyiv last week.
“The old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said that the United States has never spent money so successfully as on the murder of Russians,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev fumed. “He shouldn't have done that.”
“Your dirty American money also fully supported the Nazi regime in Germany! You are a Nazi beast and you're following in the footsteps of your predecessors,” added Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov.
“I'll repeat it once again: you will croak, but the Russian people will live forever!”