EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair's Medical Defense Could Backfire as Defense Attorney Warns Past Plane Incident May Be Used Against Her

Blair's representatives have attributed the alleged incident to a medical emergency, but Christiansen cautioned that such an explanation alone may not be enough to resolve the criminal allegations.

"I can tell you that medical records are going to matter a lot more than a press statement," Christiansen exclusively told Radar.

He explained that attorneys would need medical records created immediately after the incident, testing results, medication history, and expert testimony connecting Blair's reported condition to her alleged behavior.

"Prosecutors will attack the timeline, questioning if the behavior was truly medically involuntary," he warned.