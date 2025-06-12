Secrets of Liz Hurley's Fountain of Youth Look Aged 60 After She Stripped Totally Nude to Declare Love for Billy Ray Cyrus
Elizabeth Hurley's age-defying looks have been widely lauded after she posed naked to mark her 60th birthday.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the secrets behind her eternal youth, which has left new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, so besotted he's declared the model "the love of his life."
Secrets To Eternal Youth
Experts believe a cocktail of good skincare, well-maintained hair and a glamorous wardrobe has taken years off her appearance, as she exudes confidence and style prowess.
However, she's also no stranger to some minor "tweakments", despite insisting she's never had any work done.
Beauty expert Laura Kay said: "While she's certainly managed to keep a youthful appearance by staying active and paying attention to her diet and lifestyle, there are definitely hints that she's had a bit of 'tweakment' work done.
"Looking a bit closer, there are subtle signs she might have had light Botox treatments and a bit of filler, to restore some volume in her face.
"I'd also guess she's had some skin boosters or injectable hydrators to keep everything looking fresh and hydrated."
Plastic Surgery 'Not My Cup Tea'
Asked if she was a fan of plastic surgery during an interview in 2021, Hurley said: "No! I don't think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you've got filler. It's not my cup of tea."
Because of Hurley's dislike of unnatural cosmetic work, Dr Ellie Sateei says that Hurley would have likely gone for a low-key treatment.
She said: "Tweakments are all about subtle refinements, so think of tiny adjustments that enhance your features without making it obvious you've had anything done.
"For Liz, this likely means low-dose botulinum toxin to soften fine lines around her eyes and forehead, keeping her expressions natural and relaxed. She probably avoids over-relaxing the muscles, which helps her maintain that lively, approachable look."
Skin Just Like A '25-Year-Old'
Aesthetician Dr Ed Robinson suspects that Hurley may have had the "occasional preventative Botox to reduce the formation of fine lines and lift the eyebrows".
While Dr Barbara Kubicka of Clinicbe says that the actress' skin has "shown signs of excellent collagen maintenance".
Dr Kubicka says Hurley's lifestyle choices, such as using sun protection, prioritizing hydration, and using a simple skincare routine rich in retinoids, vitamin C, and peptides, will have helped her skin remain dewy just like that of a 25-year-old.
Fan Of Fresh Air
But one of the best beauty tips that Hurley has learnt over the years is allowing the skin to breathe by getting lots of fresh air.
The Brit previously said: "My grandmother had beautiful skin and she believed that fresh air was imperative. I never sleep with the heating on in my room and always have the window wide open, even if it's snowing."
The former girlfriend of Hugh Grant is also rarely seen without her signature smoky eye makeup, which adds to her youthful aura.
Black kohl liner, shimmery grey eye shadow, light pink lip gloss, and pink blush are Hurley's look of choice, mixing old-school Hollywood glamour with a slight edge.
Beauty expert Kay believes this look can bring a touch of radiance and make you look fresh-faced, even at 60 years old.
She said: "Liz is definitely not shy of makeup, which makes her look younger — her signature look focuses on her eyes, with a smoky, smouldering style that she's stuck with for years.
"Her hair is usually done in soft waves, which really completes the look. And she loves a glossy lip to finish everything off."