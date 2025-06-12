Secrets of Liz Hurley's Fountain of Youth Look Aged 60 After She Stripped Totally Nude to Declare Love for Billy Ray Cyrus

Experts believe a cocktail of good skincare, well-maintained hair and a glamorous wardrobe has taken years off her appearance, as she exudes confidence and style prowess.

However, she's also no stranger to some minor "tweakments", despite insisting she's never had any work done.

Beauty expert Laura Kay said: "While she's certainly managed to keep a youthful appearance by staying active and paying attention to her diet and lifestyle, there are definitely hints that she's had a bit of 'tweakment' work done.

"Looking a bit closer, there are subtle signs she might have had light Botox treatments and a bit of filler, to restore some volume in her face.

"I'd also guess she's had some skin boosters or injectable hydrators to keep everything looking fresh and hydrated."