Secret Joe Biden Audio Tapes Released as Ex-Prez Appears to Struggle to Speak About 'Classified' Docs

Biden, who kept classified information in his home, is heard telling Zwonitzer in a recording, "Some of this may be classified... So, be careful. I'm not sure ... It's not marked classified but –"

"The next thing I have here is, um, this is classified..." the now 83-year-old says at another point in the recording. In the clips, Biden also appears to be struggling to remember things, as he pauses and has issues finding the right words.

While running for a second term, Biden was criticized for stumbling over words and appearing to lose track of his thoughts, which was made evident during his disastrous debate performance against opponent Donald Trump in June 2024. He would eventually be replaced by his running mate, Kamala Harris.

In the newly released recordings, Biden again seems out of it as he asks Zwonitzer, "Alright – what was I going to ask you? Something else… Uh… um. Oh gosh. I can't think of anything else."