Sean Spicer Urges Trump to Focus on Skills, Not Looks When Replacing Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

''What does this whole fiasco say about White House vetting and whether Donald Trump chooses people who look pretty and just agree with him instead of people who are competent at the job?" News24’s Andrew Bolt asked him.

In response, Spicer said Zacharia is smart and has appeared on his show, and "does a great job of fighting for the America First agenda."

But he said the White House should refrain from "just focusing" on this ability in candidates, as it is only "20 percent" of the role.

"And obviously she, you know, had some issues with that part of the job as well," the 55-year-old added.