Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Scandal: Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of an Inmate
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
A corrections officer at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of an inmate, RadarOnline.com can report.
Combs is currently incarcerated at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution.
A Relationship Behind Bars
The officer, Jordan Pensak, reportedly confessed to having sexual relations with an unidentified inmate, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.
The 27-year-old also admitted to exchanging sexual messages and pictures with the prisoner via text and social media. The man used contraband mobile phones to text Pensak.
In one of the messages, the officer expressed fears she may be pregnant with the inmate's baby.
Additionally, investigators found texts between Pensak and the inmate's family, who allegedly were aware of the relationship.
Jordan Pensak Pleads in Court
The 27-year-old pled guilty this week to sexual abuse of an individual in federal custody in court; she faces federal, not state charges.
The judge scheduled her sentencing hearing for February 10, 2027. Pensak faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.
"U.S. Attorney Frazer credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy, and the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Timothy Edminston, with the investigation," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.
Pensak has also been dismissed from her job at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, where the incidents occurred and where Combs is incarcerated.
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
But his release date has been pushed up several times.
Sean Combs Breaks the Rules
The disgraced rapper was put into solitary confinement after reports exposing his perk-filled life behind bars circulated.
As Radar previously reported, the 56-year-old allegedly has men who cook, clean, do his laundry, and provide him with massages. He has also allegedly bought antidepressants from inmates and gotten guards to sneak in liquor for him.
Additionally, he reportedly has a contraband phone he uses to access Instagram.
These violations can add up to 54 days of good-conduct time loss per year, plus extended SHU time, to an inmate's sentence.
Combs was spared that long of an addition.
Sean Combs' Release Date Pushed Back Again
For the numerous rule breaks, Combs will go free on March 2, 2028, weeks after he was given a new release date of January 21, 2028.
He was originally set to be released in early 2029.