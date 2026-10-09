Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Scandal: Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of an Inmate

The 27-year-old pled guilty this week to sexual abuse of an individual in federal custody in court; she faces federal, not state charges.

The judge scheduled her sentencing hearing for February 10, 2027. Pensak faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

"U.S. Attorney Frazer credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy, and the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Timothy Edminston, with the investigation," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a statement.

Pensak has also been dismissed from her job at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, where the incidents occurred and where Combs is incarcerated.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

But his release date has been pushed up several times.