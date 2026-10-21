EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Not Representing Himself in Civil Lawsuit — as Disgraced Music Mogul's Lawyers Move to Drop Him as Client
Oct. 21 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs will not be representing himself in a civil lawsuit, as RadarOnline.com can confirm the disgraced rapper is planning to have lawyers on his side.
Combs' legal representation, the firm Sher Tremonte, filed its concerns with the court on October 19, claiming his team was considering other options for legal representation, but couldn't say definitively what those next steps were, including whether he'd be opting for self-representation.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Set for New Legal Representation
They wrote, "We learned today from one of Mr. Combs’s representatives that Mr. Combs has begun 'exploratory' talks regarding replacement counsel for Mr. Combs and/or affiliated entities presently represented by Sher Tremonte in various litigations, but as of the time of this filing, neither Mr. Combs, nor his power of attorney, nor any other authorized representative has identified replacement counsel in this matter or confirmed whether or not Mr. Combs intends to proceed pro se."
The legal team addressed their concerns in the case Combs v. Burgess et al., which is a $100million defamation lawsuit against grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, lawyer Ariel Mitchell, and broadcaster NewsNation. The Bad Boy Records founder alleged the individuals made up defamatory lies about him, including sexual assaults involving minors.
In addition to the Burgess case, in which Combs is the plaintiff, he now lacks counsel in two more cases in the Southern District of New Yorker. In these, he's the defendant.
However, Combs' representative, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to Radar, "he will have proper counsel for these."
Lawyers Claim Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Unpaid Bills
Previously, Combs ran into representation issues when lawyers accused him of not paying the bill.
Michael Tremonte, a partner at Sher Tremonte, the firm representing him, claimed Combs "is in substantial arrears in paying Sher Tremonte's legal fees" and has been for "over six months."
In addition, the attorney claimed their ability to represent the music mogul "has been rendered unreasonably difficult by Mr. Combs' lack of cooperation and communication, resulting in a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slams Overdue Invoice Claim
Combs claimed the picture painted wasn't so accurate. Rather than merely leaving bills unpaid, a source told Radar the attorneys allegedly tacked on more than originally agreed upon.
They said, "This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges."
Tremonte disagreed, insisting his team is quitting "because he has not paid his long-overdue invoices and has become uncooperative." He added, "Any suggestion that we overcharged him is simply false."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains Behind Bars
Throughout the civil lawsuit debacle, Combs is behind bars and was recently moved from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix to Pennsylvania's FCI Allenwood.
The 56-year-old was allegedly caught with contraband and fighting. Former inmates also claimed he was topping off commissary accounts in exchange for favors like doing laundry and cooking.
He was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted on both s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
However, he was sentenced to about four years in prison after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.