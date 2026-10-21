EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Not Representing Himself in Civil Lawsuit — as Disgraced Music Mogul's Lawyers Move to Drop Him as Client

They wrote, "We learned today from one of Mr. Combs’s representatives that Mr. Combs has begun 'exploratory' talks regarding replacement counsel for Mr. Combs and/or affiliated entities presently represented by Sher Tremonte in various litigations, but as of the time of this filing, neither Mr. Combs, nor his power of attorney, nor any other authorized representative has identified replacement counsel in this matter or confirmed whether or not Mr. Combs intends to proceed pro se."

The legal team addressed their concerns in the case Combs v. Burgess et al., which is a $100million defamation lawsuit against grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, lawyer Ariel Mitchell, and broadcaster NewsNation. The Bad Boy Records founder alleged the individuals made up defamatory lies about him, including sexual assaults involving minors.

In addition to the Burgess case, in which Combs is the plaintiff, he now lacks counsel in two more cases in the Southern District of New Yorker. In these, he's the defendant.

However, Combs' representative, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to Radar, "he will have proper counsel for these."