EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's Former Lawyers Claim He Failed to Pay Legal Bills

But the disgraced former rap mogul, who is serving a four-year prison sentence for transporting individuals for prostitution, fired back in a statement, saying: "This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges."

Tremonte responded to Combs' claims, saying his counsel is quitting "because he has not paid his long-overdue invoices and has become uncooperative." He added: "Any suggestion that we overcharged him is simply false."

Sher Tremonte first filed a $50million suit on Diddy's behalf in January 2025 after music manager Burgess claimed on NewsNation – which is operated by Nexstar Media Group – that he had nearly a dozen flash drives featuring Diddy and/or his pervy pals assaulting celebrities and minors.

Mitchell was sitting next to Burgess during the NewsNation appearance.

The complaint insisted Burgess was lying and "repeated this false claim many times to anyone who would listen, including reporters for major news outlets (including NewsNation, which recklessly repeated and amplified his lies as if they were true)."