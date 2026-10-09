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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's Former Lawyers Claim He Failed to Pay Legal Bills

Diddy's former lawyers claim he failed to pay his legal bills for the services they provided to him.
Source: MEGA

Diddy's former lawyers claim he failed to pay his legal bills for the services they provided to him.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Michael Tremonte, a partner at Sher Tremonte, the firm representing caged creep Sean "Diddy" Combs in a $100million lawsuit against Nexstar Media, attorney Ariel Mitchell and her client Courtney Burgess, claimed in court docs that Diddy "is in substantial arrears in paying Sher Tremonte's legal fees" and has been for "over six months," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In addition, the attorney claims their ability to represent the shattered rapper "has been rendered unreasonably difficult by Mr. Combs' lack of cooperation and communication, resulting in a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."

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Diddy Fires Back at Lawyers Over Unpaid Fees

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Michael Tremonte claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs had been behind on legal fees for over six months.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Michael Tremonte claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs had been behind on legal fees for over six months.

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But the disgraced former rap mogul, who is serving a four-year prison sentence for transporting individuals for prostitution, fired back in a statement, saying: "This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges."

Tremonte responded to Combs' claims, saying his counsel is quitting "because he has not paid his long-overdue invoices and has become uncooperative." He added: "Any suggestion that we overcharged him is simply false."

Sher Tremonte first filed a $50million suit on Diddy's behalf in January 2025 after music manager Burgess claimed on NewsNation – which is operated by Nexstar Media Group – that he had nearly a dozen flash drives featuring Diddy and/or his pervy pals assaulting celebrities and minors.

Mitchell was sitting next to Burgess during the NewsNation appearance.

The complaint insisted Burgess was lying and "repeated this false claim many times to anyone who would listen, including reporters for major news outlets (including NewsNation, which recklessly repeated and amplified his lies as if they were true)."

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Diddy Forced to Find New Lawyers

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Sher Tremonte filed a $50 million lawsuit on Diddy's behalf in January 2025.
Source: MBS/MEGA

Sher Tremonte filed a $50 million lawsuit on Diddy's behalf in January 2025.

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Now, however, dumped Combs is going to have to find new lawyers to prove his case as he continues to paint his lawyers as cash-grabbing crooks.

"I made the decision to switch lawyers because I won't let anyone take advantage of me by overcharging me and running up bills that were never approved," he said.

Diddy is due to be released from federal prison in Fort Dix, N.J., on Feb. 5, 2028.

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