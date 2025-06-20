'Money And Silence’: Diddy’s Ex-Publicist Spills Scandalous Secrets of Life Inside the Depraved Mogul’s Inner Sanctum — Including How He Deep-Sixed Photo ‘With a Mysterious Girl’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-publicist has spilled all of the scandalous secrets of life inside the depraved mogul's inner sanctum.
In an explosive article for The Hollywood Reporter, the jailed rapper's former publicist, Rob Shuter, revealed shocking details about the time he worked with him as the biggest trial of the year continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rob's Career
For many years, Shuter was a famous publicist for Diddy, as well as Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Kate Spade, Jessica Simpson and Naomi Campbell.
Shuter, who is now a podcaster and writes on Substack, admitted he took on many tasks for the Bad Boy Records founder, including late-night phone calls and drafting up statements to help "manage a persona."
Looking back on that time, Shuter sees working for his former client very differently – especially because Diddy now faces a handful of disturbing allegations and faces life in prison.
'I Learned To Look Away'
With a handful of incredibly successful clients, Shuter's ambition was stronger than ever, and like many other team members surrounding their celebrity clients – he learned to "look away."
He wrote in the piece: "When I say I didn't see the alleged behavior, I mean it. But I also understand the ways I may have refused to. That refusal didn’t come from malice. It came from ambition. From awe. From the seductive hum of being needed by someone the world adored. It’s astonishing what we'll fail to see when fame is in the room."
At the time, Shuter was launching new brands, getting his clients on the cover of popular magazines and paving the way for their success in the business – which kept him busy and not aware of what was going on behind the scenes.
Shuter wrote: "What I was actually doing was managing a mirage. And like so many others in the entertainment ecosystem, agents, producers, stylists, executives, managers, I learned to look away."
'This Isn’t Normal'
Throughout the years, Shuter explained he's been inside many celebrity homes, but Combs had a unique feature the others didn't have – a metal detector.
The former publicist recalled hearing a voice inside his head when he walked through what felt like "airport security" that said, "This isn't normal."
After proceeding to go inside the mansion, Shuter recalled seeing many guns around the home, security guards keeping a close eye on him and a specific photo of Combs with a mysterious girl that no longer exists.
He wrote: "It wasn’t flattering. He ensured it was never seen again. No lawsuit, no public comment, just money. And silence."
Reflecting on his time as a publicist, Shuter explained there's a "cultural sickness" to fame, and he admitted he "fell victim to it."
He wrote he now can see how that role helped "build shields," but he is hoping Hollywood can make a change with this kind of awareness.
Shuter wrote: "When I say I regret my role, I mean it. But regret isn't enough. Accountability means naming the system and naming your part in it."