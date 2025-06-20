'Money And Silence’: Diddy’s Ex-Publicist Spills Scandalous Secrets of Life Inside the Depraved Mogul’s Inner Sanctum — Including How He Deep-Sixed Photo ‘With a Mysterious Girl’

With a handful of incredibly successful clients, Shuter's ambition was stronger than ever, and like many other team members surrounding their celebrity clients – he learned to "look away."

He wrote in the piece: "When I say I didn't see the alleged behavior, I mean it. But I also understand the ways I may have refused to. That refusal didn’t come from malice. It came from ambition. From awe. From the seductive hum of being needed by someone the world adored. It’s astonishing what we'll fail to see when fame is in the room."

At the time, Shuter was launching new brands, getting his clients on the cover of popular magazines and paving the way for their success in the business – which kept him busy and not aware of what was going on behind the scenes.

Shuter wrote: "What I was actually doing was managing a mirage. And like so many others in the entertainment ecosystem, agents, producers, stylists, executives, managers, I learned to look away."