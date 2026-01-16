EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cash Crisis! Jailed Rapper Sparks Rumors He's 'Totally Broke' As He Makes Huge and 'Humiliating' Fundraising Move
Jan. 15 2026, Published 8:16 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing fresh speculation about his finances after selling his matte black private jet from behind bars, in a move insiders told RadarOnline.com was both unavoidable and deeply humiliating for a mogul once synonymous with excess.
The jailed music executive, 56, who is serving 50 months after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, has quietly parted with his Gulfstream G550 while incarcerated, according to industry sources.
Jailed Mogul Forced to Sell Luxury Jet
Combs, formerly one of hip-hop's wealthiest figures, has been held since September 2024 and is currently imprisoned at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after a transfer from Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, with his release date set for June 4, 2028.
A representative for Silver Air Private Jets, the charter company previously managing Combs' aircraft, confirmed the jet was no longer under its control following a change in ownership in October 2025.
Insiders Say Sale Was Driven by Cash Pressure
A source familiar with the transaction said: "This was not some routine upgrade or a discretionary sale made for convenience.
"Parting with the jet was a calculated move driven by the need to free up cash and protect what resources remained, rather than any desire to simplify his lifestyle.
"It underlines just how profoundly Diddy's situation has shifted from one of abundance and choice to one defined by constraint and necessity."
Comparable Gulfstream G550 models are typically listed between $15million and $20million, though the exact sale price of Combs' craft remains unknown.
FAA Records Reveal Overseas Transfer
Registry filings with the Federal Aviation Administration show the aircraft is no longer registered to LoveAir LLC, the company previously linked to Sean Combs, and no longer carries its former tail number, N1969C.
Instead, the jet now bears the registration T7-OKS, indicating it has been transferred overseas and is registered in San Marino.
Another aviation industry source said: "The moment the registration was altered, it was obvious this was a permanent exit rather than a temporary arrangement.
"High-value aircraft like that are not transferred or re-registered without serious motivation behind the scenes, and moves of that scale usually point to significant financial or legal pressure forcing the decision."
Symbol of Power Lost as Prison Time Mounts
Built in 2015, Combs' jet could seat up to 14 passengers and was customized with a beige interior, entertainment system and a distinctive matte black exterior that became part of the rapper's personal brand.
For years, the aircraft symbolized Combs' status at the top of music, fashion, and spirits ventures, making its sale particularly striking to observers tracking his downfall.
Combs' eight-week trial last year ended with acquittals on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges, but convictions on prostitution-related offenses proved enough to send him to prison.
Since then, questions have mounted about how he is funding his legal bills, maintaining businesses and managing personal expenses while incarcerated.
Combs' supporters have rejected claims the jet sale means he is facing bankruptcy, saying his focus had instead simply shifted.
His team has said he is taking his sobriety "seriously" and using his incarceration as time to reset.
Representatives for the rapper have also previously denied reports Combs had been drinking homemade alcohol in prison, insisting he was committed to staying clean.
His legal team had requested his transfer to the FCI Fort Dix lock-up due to its access to drug rehabilitation programs and better conditions for inmates.
Still, sources close to the situation said the loss of the jet carried "symbolic weight."
One said: "Sean spent decades cultivating a persona rooted in control, freedom of movement, and visible success, with the jet serving as a flying emblem of that status.
"Being forced to part with it while confined to a prison cell strips away that image and underscores a fall from power that is difficult to imagine as anything other than profoundly humbling."