EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cash Crisis! Jailed Rapper Sparks Rumors He's 'Totally Broke' As He Makes Huge and 'Humiliating' Fundraising Move

Built in 2015, Combs' jet could seat up to 14 passengers and was customized with a beige interior, entertainment system and a distinctive matte black exterior that became part of the rapper's personal brand.

For years, the aircraft symbolized Combs' status at the top of music, fashion, and spirits ventures, making its sale particularly striking to observers tracking his downfall.

Combs' eight-week trial last year ended with acquittals on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges, but convictions on prostitution-related offenses proved enough to send him to prison.

Since then, questions have mounted about how he is funding his legal bills, maintaining businesses and managing personal expenses while incarcerated.

Combs' supporters have rejected claims the jet sale means he is facing bankruptcy, saying his focus had instead simply shifted.

His team has said he is taking his sobriety "seriously" and using his incarceration as time to reset.

Representatives for the rapper have also previously denied reports Combs had been drinking homemade alcohol in prison, insisting he was committed to staying clean.

His legal team had requested his transfer to the FCI Fort Dix lock-up due to its access to drug rehabilitation programs and better conditions for inmates.

Still, sources close to the situation said the loss of the jet carried "symbolic weight."

One said: "Sean spent decades cultivating a persona rooted in control, freedom of movement, and visible success, with the jet serving as a flying emblem of that status.

"Being forced to part with it while confined to a prison cell strips away that image and underscores a fall from power that is difficult to imagine as anything other than profoundly humbling."