EXCLUSIVE: Dirty Diddy's Warped Basketball Role Play – How 'Sex Fiend' Voyeur Dropped NBA Stars' Names During Freaky Orgies
Hip-hop horndog Sean "Diddy" Combs cooked up a bizarre NBA role-play scenario where he dubbed himself Michael Jordan, a female flame as Kobe Bryant, and the male escort frequently hired to bed her as Shaquille O'Neal, according to the gal's jaw-dropping testimony at the music mogul's sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-girlfriend, who protected her identity in court by using the pseudonym Jane, said Combs frequently watched her have sex with a man she knew as Paul – and that their athletic sex marathons triggered the basketball-inspired handles.
Secret Bisexual Fantasies?
Jane also suggested that Combs' obsession with "cuckold" episodes – where men watch their women do the dirty with other dudes – may have been a way for the Bad Boy Records cofounder to live out secret bisexual fantasies because he was "too ashamed" to openly get it on with another guy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024, and after a seven-week-long trial, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
He was found guilty of two counts of transporting people for prostitution and still faces 20 years behind bars.
Dirty Party Details
Prosecutors claimed the All About the Benjamins rapper used intimidation, brute force and cash to arrange drug-fueled orgies dubbed Freak Offs that sometimes lasted for days.
Following his arrest, Combs denied any wrongdoing and maintained all of his sexual encounters were consensual.
However, Jane told the court that she felt "obligated" to take part in Combs' debauched Freak Offs because he was paying the $10,000-a-month rent for her Los Angeles home during their on-again, off-again romance, which lasted from 2021 to 2024.
Jane said of the cuckold scenarios allegedly orchestrated by Combs: "He made me believe this was something really special – something him and I only did."
Combs' ex Cassie Ventura – who was involved with Combs from 2007 to 2018 – previously testified that she engaged in "hundreds" of freak-offs during their relationship, which sometimes included a male escort urinating into her mouth.