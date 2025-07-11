EXCLUSIVE: Dirty Diddy's Warped Basketball Role Play – How 'Sex Fiend' Voyeur Dropped NBA Stars' Names During Freaky Orgies

Jane also suggested that Combs' obsession with "cuckold" episodes – where men watch their women do the dirty with other dudes – may have been a way for the Bad Boy Records cofounder to live out secret bisexual fantasies because he was "too ashamed" to openly get it on with another guy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024, and after a seven-week-long trial, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

He was found guilty of two counts of transporting people for prostitution and still faces 20 years behind bars.