Maine Shooting: Schemengees Bar and Grill Patrons Plan to Raise Money to Rebuild After Massacre That Killed 18
Loyal customers of Schemengees Bar & Grill in Lewiston, Maine, are determined to keep their doors open after a horrific mass shooting claimed the lives of 18 and injured many others.
A deranged gunman unleashed his attack last week during a youth league bowling event held at Just-in-Time Recreation, murdering seven people in cold blood before heading to the bar about 12 minutes later, where he killed eight more. Three people also tragically died in the hospital.
RadarOnline.com has learned that patrons are eager to help out however possible, offering to donate funds which could go toward redecorating, new decor, or special memorials in honor of the slain individuals to keep their memories alive.
Locals have paid their respects, leaving flowers behind for the people they once knew and still hold near and dear to their hearts.
A trauma service cleanup company from Massachusetts has been arranged to tidy up the establishment, according to a local outlet, while Maine State Police release personal property back to people who were there Wednesday night or to victims' family members.
"The first wave of vehicles to be released will be those at the bowling alley and only to those who currently possess their keys. If you have your keys in your possession you or a loved one are now free to retrieve your vehicle," an update read this weekend, followed by another which stated additional cars at the bar were prepared for release.
Schemengees shared a statement on October 31, thanking everyone for their kind words.
"The support and love that has been pouring in from everyone is so heart warming ♥️ We can't express enough the love we feel and express our gratitude for all the support. We love seeing this community come together for each other, we are #lewistonstrong."
Joseph Walker, manager of Schemengees Bar & Grille, was among those killed, his father, Leroy Walker, confirmed. Joseph was hailed as a hero for picking up a butcher knife from the bar and confronting "the gunman to stop him from shooting anybody else."
Co-owner Kathy Lebel wasn't there when suspected gunman Robert Card stormed the establishment. After a manhunt, authorities found Card's body near the Androscoggin River.
"It was just a fun night playing cornhole … it's the last thing you're expecting, right?" she told the Lewiston Sun Journal. "I still feel like this whole thing is a nightmare."