Maine Shooting: Schemengees Bar and Grill Patrons Plan to Raise Money to Rebuild After Massacre That Killed 18

Loyal customers of Schemengees Bar & Grill in Lewiston, Maine, are determined to keep their doors open after a horrific mass shooting claimed the lives of 18 and injured many others.

A deranged gunman unleashed his attack last week during a youth league bowling event held at Just-in-Time Recreation, murdering seven people in cold blood before heading to the bar about 12 minutes later, where he killed eight more. Three people also tragically died in the hospital.