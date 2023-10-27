Maine Shooting Suspect May Have Targeted Deaf Friends, Relative Says He Heard People Criticizing Him After Being Prescribed Hearing Aids

Robert Card had recently been prescribed with hearing aids, his sister-in-law said, and had mental health struggles.

A multistate manhunt remains underway for the Army reservist and firearms instructor, 40, who is still at large after fleeing the scene.

Maine shooting suspect Robert Card had prescribed two hearing aids in recent weeks before he massacred 18 people, RadarOnline.com has learned, which he claimed allowed him to hear people disparaging him at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

"He truly believed he was hearing people say things. This all just happened within the last few months," Katie Card said.

"He truly believed he was hearing people say things. This all just happened within the last few months," his sister-in-law, Katie Card, said.

The gunman began his vicious killing spree in Lewiston, Maine, by fatally shooting seven people at the Just-in-Time bowling alley on Wednesday night, then driving miles away to Schemengee's Bar, where they were holding a deaf cornhole tournament.

Four deaf men were among the eight people he slaughtered there. Three individuals shot at that same location later succumbed to their injuries and died in the hospital.