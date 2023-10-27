Suicide Note: Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Card Left Mysterious Letter for Son Inside Home, Law Enforcement Officials Report
Investigators reportedly found a suicide note inside the home of Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card after the shootings took place earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Card was named a person of interest in the two mass shootings at a Lewiston, Maine bowling alley and bar on Wednesday night, investigators reportedly found a mysterious note addressed to the suspect’s son inside Card’s Bowdoin home on Thursday.
According to ABC News, law enforcement sources confirmed that a letter “described as a suicide note” and “addressed to the suspect's son” was discovered inside Card’s home.
The law enforcement sources did not detail the contents of the purported suicide note, but they did reveal that the note “does not provide information that indicates a motive for the mass shooting.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Card, 40, was named a person of interest after a shooter armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire and killed 18 people and wounded 13 more inside the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine around 7 PM on Wednesday night.
A manhunt for Card was launched shortly after the mass shootings on Wednesday night, and authorities executed a raid on the suspect’s Bowdoin home on Thursday that resulted in the discovery of the suicide note addressed to Card’s son.
“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands,” police reportedly shouted through a loudspeaker before rushing into Card’s home. “Your hands in the air.”
“This is his stomping ground. He grew up here,” one of Card’s neighbors told a reporter. “He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket.”
Authorities revealed that Card’s car was discovered at a boat launch in Lisbon, Maine and that a 15-foot boat registered to Card was missing.
Retired NYPD chief Robert Louden expressed concerns that the 40-year-old mass shooting suspect may have either escaped into the nearby woods or fled Maine via a boat or jet ski.
“From that parking area where he dumped his scar there’s four distinct possibilities,” Louden said. “He killed himself. He got on a boat and went down that little river that’s there.”
“He went into another car or motorcycle or something that was waiting for him,” Louden continued. “Or there’s a hiking trail. He could be in the woods someplace.”
“And so it’s like a spider’s web going out — and you’ve got to follow all those pieces of the web.”
Other sources suggested that Card may have abandoned his white Subaru Outback at the boat launch in Miller Park before boarding a boat or jet ski and switching to a blue Chevy Suburban.
A blue Chevy Suburban with a Maine registration plate believed to be carrying Card reportedly crossed into Massachusetts on the I-93 on Thursday morning.
The Coast Guard, alongside hundreds of local, county, state, and federal agents, are reportedly involved in the ongoing manhunt for Card.
Card is an Army reservist and firearms instructor, and sources said that he was hospitalized at a mental health facility in July.