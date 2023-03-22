Your tip
Scheana Shay Attending 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion IN PERSON Despite Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order

Mar. 22 2023, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Scheana Shay will be filming with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast for the reunion in person on Thursday, despite Raquel Leviss also being in attendance, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"Scheana will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," a well-connected source told us on Wednesday while admitting production will have to take steps to ensure Shay won't be violating any court orders related to the restraining order.

The insider shared the same assumption this outlet had — that Scheana and Raquel will most likely be off-site while the other is filming. A production source told RadarOnline.com that "the logistics are still in flux."

We obtained exclusive photos showing Raquel boarding her dog in Arizona before traveling to Los Angeles for the reunion. On Tuesday, Leviss confirmed she will be filming in person to face Ariana Madix after having a months-long affair with her ex-friend's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

When news broke about the infidelity, Raquel was with Scheana in New York City.

According to Raquel, Scheana allegedly punched her in the face after discovering the affair, leaving Leviss with a black eye. However, Scheana has denied the accusations.

Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against her co-star. Scheana has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Leviss until their March 29 hearing — which will be tricky for production now that they both will be filming the reunion in person.

Raquel won't have to confront Scheana, but she will be forced to face Ariana and the rest of her angry cast members — many of whom don't want to film with her anymore.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ariana was "blindsided" when she discovered Sandoval had been two-timing her with their Pump Rules costar by finding an "inappropriate" FaceTime video of Raquel on her boyfriend's phone earlier this month.

Sources told us the affair has been going on for 8 months, with the two sometimes hooking up in Ariana's home while she was asleep. Production had already wrapped on the season when Raquel and Sandoval's secret romance was uncovered, but Bravo cameras turned back on to catch the aftermath.

The network dropped the mid-season trailer earlier this week, showing Ariana so upset over Sandoval's infidelity that she said she wanted him to die. While Raquel claimed she's cooled off with Sandoval to focus on herself, the two are rumored to have shared a kiss on camera that the audience is sure to see in the remaining episodes.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Wednesday night on Bravo.

