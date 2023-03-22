Scheana Shay Attending 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion IN PERSON Despite Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order

Scheana Shay will be filming with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast for the reunion in person on Thursday, despite Raquel Leviss also being in attendance, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"Scheana will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," a well-connected source told us on Wednesday while admitting production will have to take steps to ensure Shay won't be violating any court orders related to the restraining order.