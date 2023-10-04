Your tip
Savannah Chrisley Back at Work After Reeling From Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Shocking Death

savannah chrisley podcast nic kerdiles death
Source: Savannah Chrisley YouTube/@nickerdiles/Instagram

The two were engaged in 2018 until they called it quits in 2020.

Oct. 4 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley returned to work more than one week after her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles' unexpected death, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, dropped the first episode of her Unlocked podcast since Kerdiles' passing.

She revealed it was recorded beforehand; however, she made a tribute to the former NHL star and said she's still mourning the loss of "someone who meant the absolute world to me."

savannah chrisley fiance nic kerdiles dead autospy results
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah recorded the episode before Nic's death — but made sure to include a tribute to her ex.

Chrisley told her viewers, "This episode that you are about to hear was filmed weeks and weeks ago," adding, "It's just now airing, but it was filmed before Nic Kerdiles passed away."

"In this episode, I do mention my current relationship," she said, referencing former football star Robert Shiver, whom she confirmed she was dating in September before her ex's passing.

Saying she took time off to grieve, Chrisley explained, "We took a break last week, we didn't air anything. That was because I wanted to respect Nic, his family, just everyone involved and everyone that's hurting with his passing right now."

However, she made it clear — “I do speak about my current relationship, but I'm also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me.”

nic kerdiles autopsy
Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Nic posted this eerie photo just hours before his fatal motorcycle accident.

"Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world,” Chrisley shared. “I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

She concluded her heartfelt message by reflecting on the life's lessons.

"And if his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard. And to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark," she said.

savannah chrisley fiance nic kerdiles dead autospy results
Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

We're told the Chrisley's still considered Nic a "family member."

As this outlet reported, Kerdiles died in a motorcycle crash in Nashville on September 23 around 3:30 AM. He passed away from injuries sustained after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area.

Kerdiles was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries. He was only 29 years old.

A source close to Chrisley told RadarOnline.com she was taking Kerdiles' death "hour by hour," adding it was a "hard loss for everyone," especially Savannah's family, who considered him a "family member."

savannah chrisley fiance nic kerdiles dead autospy results pp
Source: MEGA; @nickerdiles/Instagram

Nic's autopsy has been complete, and his cause of death is pending.

Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, addressed Kerdiles' passing from behind bars, with the couple's lawyer telling RadarOnline.com, "Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."

