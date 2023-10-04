Savannah Chrisley Back at Work After Reeling From Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Shocking Death

"Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories and at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world,” Chrisley shared. “I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

She concluded her heartfelt message by reflecting on the life's lessons.

"And if his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard. And to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark," she said.