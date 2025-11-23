EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Gagging for Meeting With Multi-Millionaire Fifty Shades of Grey' Author E.L. James — As She's 'Convinced She Can Teach Her How to Make a Fortune Writing X-Rated Books'

Her desire to meet multi-millionaire Brit author James, 62, comes after RadarOnline.com revealed the former Duchess of York is quietly considering a shift into adult fiction, including explicit romantic material, under a pseudonym.

Publishing figures now say that plan has now accelerated into a direct pursuit of James – whose Fifty Shades trilogy was written under a pseudonym, and transformed her from an anonymous fan-fiction writer into one of the wealthiest authors on the planet, selling more than 150 million copies and spawning a multimillion-dollar film franchise.

Ferguson's desire for mentorship from James – born Erika Mitchell – also comes after her latest children's book, Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way, was pulped in the wake of renewed scrutiny of her ties to Epstein.

A senior publishing source said: "Fergie is saying, 'E.L. James cracked the code – I need to understand how she did it.'

"For Sarah, being able to pick her brain isn't about how to write erotica, it's about survival.

"She sees James as the blueprint for rising from nowhere and turning it into a global brand."

Another insider added: "Fergie has been saying, 'I need someone who's made real money to show me how to do it with the only thing I have left – writing.'"