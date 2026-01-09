EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Brutally Mocked Over Fear of Snakes Stopping Her From Moving to Australia — As She's 'Lived With One of World's Biggest Slimes for Years'

Sarah Ferguson is weighing a dramatic move to Australia as her position in Britain grows increasingly precarious, but friends say a long-held fear of snakes is giving her pause. And RadarOnline.com can now reveal critics are sneering that the most dangerous one she has faced is her ex, Andrew Windsor, the man she has lived alongside for decades.

Source: MEGA Ferguson is said to be weighing a possible move to Australia as her position in Britain weakens.

Sister's Visit Fuels Talk Of Australian Escape

Source: MEGA Her sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, recently traveled to Britain to support her during a fragile period.

Against that backdrop, Australia has emerged as a possible escape route. Ferguson's older sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, 68, lives there and recently traveled to Britain during what sources describe as a fragile period for her ex-duchess sibling. One source said, "Jane didn't come over casually. She was seriously concerned about Sarah's state of mind and felt she needed to be physically present." Another insider added the visit was about "keeping Sarah steady at a moment when many of her usual supports had fallen away."

'She Has a Visceral Terror of Snakes'

Source: MEGA Ferguson recalled her lifelong terror of snakes whenever relocation talks turned serious.

A royal expert said the visit carried a longer-term message. They said: "Jane came with the clear intention of helping Sarah through a very dark spell and floated the idea that she could start again near her in Australia." The commentator added there was a belief Ferguson "might find a kinder atmosphere in Australia than she is experiencing in Britain right now." Yet friends said one deeply rooted fear complicates the idea. One said: "Sarah has always liked Australia as a concept, but she has a visceral terror of snakes, and that becomes a sticking point whenever the conversation turns serious." Another source was blunter, adding: "She wants distance from everything she associates with pain, but the thought of Australia's wildlife genuinely frightens her."

'Andrew Is The Real Snake In Her Life'

Source: MEGA A source has warned that Andrew Windsor is a dangerous snake in Ferguson's life who should be feared.