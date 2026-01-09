EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Kate Middleton Nude Shocker — How Future Queen Has Been 'Rocked' by Being Cruelly Targeted With AI Deepfakes Years After Topless Pics Scandal

The images, which make it appear Kate was wearing swimwear or posed in highly sexualized settings, were generated using Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI, the company owned by Elon Musk.

The issue has prompted the U.K.'s media regulator to intervene as concerns mounted over social media safeguards and obligations of tech bosses under online safety laws.

Watchdog organization Ofcom confirmed it has made "urgent contact" with X and xAI after discovering the tool could be prompted to produce realistic "undressed images" of identifiable people.

A spokesperson for the regulator said: "Tackling illegal online harm and protecting children remain urgent priorities for Ofcom. We are aware of serious concerns raised about a feature on Grok on X that produces undressed images of people and sexualised images of children."

The spokesperson added: "We have made urgent contact with X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the United Kingdom."

They continued: "Based on their response, we will undertake a swift assessment to determine whether there are potential compliance issues that warrant investigation."