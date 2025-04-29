Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

San Francisco Hooker Shot Disgruntled John in the Eye – After He Went Ballistic Upon Learning the Sex Worker Was Transgender

Photo of a crime scene
Source: HOWSTUFFWORKS

San Francisco hooker shot angry john in the eye after he exploded over transgender identity reveal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hacked-off hooker Leniyah Butler fatally shot a john in the eye after the disgruntled dude demanded a refund upon learning that the San Francisco sex worker was transgender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Butler, 21, was recently convicted of manslaughter for gunning down Hamza Walupupu, 32, in the California city's Presidio district in November 2023.

Court documents state that the steamed sex swapper – who is also known as Leion Butler – fired on Walupupu with a gun pulled from her purse when he became angry upon learning her secret following their transaction.

Article continues below advertisement
san francisco hooker shoots john transgender reveal
Source: NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE MEMORIAL; SAN FRANCISCO PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

Leniyah Butler fatally shot Hamza Walupupu after he reacted violently to her transgender status.

Article continues below advertisement

Records show that Butler then dragged the victim's bloody body to a parking lot, stole his car, and gave the murder weapon to an unnamed individual.

Butler claims that Walupupu had driven her 20 minutes away from where they met, leaving her feeling as if she were taken out of her element.

Article continues below advertisement
san francisco hooker shoots john transgender reveal
Source: MD SEARCHLIGHT

Convicted killer Butler claimed self-defense after gunning down Walupupu in San Francisco.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino

Illegal Migrant Soccer Coach Accused of Brutal Murder of 13-Year-Old Kid on His Own Team

tammy slaton slams sister jealous fame hog tlc star feud

The Fat & The Furious: 1000-Lb. TLC Stars at War as Tammy Slaton Blasts Older Sister as a 'Mean and Jealous Fame-Hog'

According to officials, the unrepentant streetwalker said: "Say that I apologize to anyone I hurt, but my life was in danger, and I felt like I had to defend myself in that moment or it would have been me.

"I don't think I should say sorry to nobody because ... I don't feel sorry for smoking him."

Butler faces up to 15 years in prison at a sentence hearing slated for June 27.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.