San Francisco Hooker Shot Disgruntled John in the Eye – After He Went Ballistic Upon Learning the Sex Worker Was Transgender
Hacked-off hooker Leniyah Butler fatally shot a john in the eye after the disgruntled dude demanded a refund upon learning that the San Francisco sex worker was transgender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Butler, 21, was recently convicted of manslaughter for gunning down Hamza Walupupu, 32, in the California city's Presidio district in November 2023.
Court documents state that the steamed sex swapper – who is also known as Leion Butler – fired on Walupupu with a gun pulled from her purse when he became angry upon learning her secret following their transaction.
According to officials, the unrepentant streetwalker said: "Say that I apologize to anyone I hurt, but my life was in danger, and I felt like I had to defend myself in that moment or it would have been me.
"I don't think I should say sorry to nobody because ... I don't feel sorry for smoking him."
Butler faces up to 15 years in prison at a sentence hearing slated for June 27.