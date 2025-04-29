San Francisco Hooker Shot Disgruntled John in the Eye – After He Went Ballistic Upon Learning the Sex Worker Was Transgender

Hacked-off hooker Leniyah Butler fatally shot a john in the eye after the disgruntled dude demanded a refund upon learning that the San Francisco sex worker was transgender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Butler, 21, was recently convicted of manslaughter for gunning down Hamza Walupupu, 32, in the California city's Presidio district in November 2023.

Court documents state that the steamed sex swapper – who is also known as Leion Butler – fired on Walupupu with a gun pulled from her purse when he became angry upon learning her secret following their transaction.