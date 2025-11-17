Sacha Baron Cohen, 54, Spotted 'Exchanging Numbers' with Kylie Jenner Lookalike Influencer Half his Age as Ex-Wife Isla Fisher Talks Up her 'New Life' Post-Divorce
Nov. 17 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Sacha Baron Cohen is moving on from ex-wife Isla Fisher by cozying up to an influencer half his age, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Borat star, 54, was pictured swapping numbers with 26-year-old Kelsey Calemine, who bears a striking resemblance to Kylie Jenner, outside a nightclub in Hollywood.
Who's That Girl?
According to new claims, Cohen spent two hours inside the club between 1 am and 3 am and got speaking to Calemine after she emerged from the venue with her pal.
They were snapped chatting before Cohen was seen handing over his phone as she appeared to add her number into it. They then left in separate Ubers.
An onlooker claimed: "Sacha arrived at 1 am at a hot new exclusive nightclub that is just up and coming in Hollywood. He was on his own with no security."
They added: "He was staring at Kelsey and then walked over and started chatting to her. Someone told me he had been flirting with her inside the club. Outside, they were both very flirty, and they didn't stop laughing.
"He then walked over to her Uber when it came and gave her his phone, which had a pink case, and she typed her number into it."
Fisher's 'Tough' Time
The funnyman's interaction with the young influencer comes days after his ex-wife Fisher admitted creating a new life from a grassroots level has been "tough", and said she "cried" when she moved the furniture into her new home.
The actress, 49, explained: "Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding.
"I'm enjoying this new version of my life. I don't need to party in my house anymore. I love to get in the bath. I'll light some candles, bring in my laptop, and put on something on Netflix. That's as exciting as it gets."
On the moment her new furniture arrived, she added, "I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own."
Cohen's Links Up With Another Young Model
In September, Cohen was seen getting close to another glamorous young model.
RadarOnline.com told how the Bruno star, 53, met Hannah Palmer, 27, at film director Taika Waititi’s star-studded birthday party in Ibiza last month and has since enjoyed an intimate date together.
They were hoping to keep the relationship under wraps by leaving a restaurant via separate exits, but were snapped entering the same Cadillac Escalade limo, exposing their shock romance.
An insider said: “They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation. Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about.”
The actor split from the Aussie actress Fisher, 49, at the end of 2023 after 14 years of marriage and welcoming three children together.
Commenting on the split, Fisher said it was "the most difficult thing” she’s ever been through