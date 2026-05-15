'They're All Clowns': Ryan Lochte Fires Back After Being Dragged For Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Video Announcing New Gig

Lochte, 41, shared via Instagram that he’s headed to Missouri State University as an assistant swim coach, but instead of celebrating the career move, stunned fans flooded the comments section, insisting the former Olympian looked nothing like himself.

Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte was forced to clap back at trolls after fans declared the gold medalist looked "unrecognizable" in a shocking new video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Referring to himself in the third person, he announced, "Plot twist. Ryan Lochte is officially becoming Coach Lochte," in his social media announcement.

"After spending half my life staring at the black line at the bottom of a pool, I decided it's time to help the next generation do the same thing," the 12-time Olympic medalist shared.

While noting that swimming gave him an "incredible career and memories," Lochte explained, "Over the last couple of years, something so unexpected happened. I might actually be more passionate about coaching than competing."

While claiming he had a "pretty good" swimming career, Lochte boasted that he thinks he'll be an even better swim coach.

"I traded in my goggles for a stopwatch, and I'm not gonna lie, it looks pretty good on me," he added with his trademark swagger.