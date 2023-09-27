Russian Plane Allegedly Linked to Wagner PMC Careens Off African Runway and Explodes One Month After Yevgeny Prigozhin's Death
A Russian plane allegedly linked to Wagner PMC crashed and exploded in Africa this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking incident to come one month after the suspicious death of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on August 23, a Russian IL-76 transport plane reportedly careened off an African runway and exploded in a giant fireball.
According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, the crash took place in the Mali city of Gao where Wagner troops are currently positioned.
Additional reports suggested that the plane's Russian pilot was killed in the incident.
It remains unclear if the 140 passengers thought to have been onboard the aircraft during the crash also died.
The crashed IL-76 was reportedly operated by Ruby Star Airways – a Russian ally and company based in Minsk, Belarus.
Sources close to Wagner denied the allegations that the Russian mercenary group was linked to the plane despite the group’s active presence in Mali.
The crashed aircraft was reportedly used by the Malian military, according to the Wagner-affiliated Grey Zone Telegram channel.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident in Africa this week came one month after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was also killed in an aviation incident on August 23.
Prigozhin and his top lieutenants were among the ten casualties when their Embraer Legacy 600 jet crashed northwest of Moscow.
Although the cause of that crash remains under investigation, sources familiar with the incident suggested that there was an explosion on the plane.
Other sources speculated that Prigozhin was killed in an intricate assassination plot ordered by Vladimir Putin after Prigozhin and Wagner marched on Moscow in June.
"What concerns this air crash, first of all, I want to express sincere condolences to the families of all those who died,” Putin said during a televised address shortly after Prigozhin’s death last month. “It is always a tragedy.”
"Indeed, if they were there and, according to the initial information, Wagner Company employees were on board, I want to note that those people made a significant contribution to our common cause of fighting the Nazi regime in Ukraine,” the Russian leader continued.
"We remember this, we know this and we will not forget this."
The Investigative Committee of Russia later confirmed that “ten people on board died” and that an investigation into the mysterious plane crash is ongoing.
"According to preliminary data, ten people on board died,” the Russian committee said in their preliminary report.
"An investigation team has left for the scene, all necessary forensic examinations will be appointed, and a set of investigative actions will be carried out to determine the causes of the plane crash,” the report added.
Prigozhin’s remains were later identified using a DNA test, and the mercenary chief was buried in St. Petersburg on August 29.