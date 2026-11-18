Russell Brand Faces Switch to Tougher Prison and Ban on Wife Visiting Him After 'Vile' Video Message
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET
Russell Brand faces being moved to a tougher prison after protesting his innocence via his wife's YouTube message.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Laura Gallacher, 39, may also be banned from visiting the convicted rapist as punishment for breaching jail rules.
Brand Set To Leave 'Cushy' Low-Security Prison
According to reports, officials met on Tuesday to discuss re-categorising Brand, 51, as a category A or B prisoner.
And a decision has now been made to move Brand to a third prison, from the Category C HMP Littlehey following his earlier transfer from HMP Wandsworth in London, dubbed the "monster mansion.”
A source told The Sun: "The talk at the prison is that he could be moved to a tougher jail.
"That would involve re-categorising him as a more dangerous prisoner and sending him somewhere else.
"That would be the harshest punishment and they will consider other things like restricting his phonecalls and visits.
'Taunting' Victims During YouTube Message
"Brand may be saved by the fact they don't want to put him in danger in a much tougher prison.
"He will definitely be punished and has already had his knuckles rapped — and will certainly lose some privileges.
"It is obscene that he was allowed to cause his victims more anguish by denying his crimes from behind bars."
RadarOnline.com previously told how Laura read a statement from "born again Christian" Brand saying: "I'm not guilty... something strange is happening," before stating herself that she missed her companion.
He failed to acknowledge his victims during the message, which critics believe “taunted” the women he was found guilty of abusing.
'Something Strange Is Happening'
The couple regularly present their Sunday Service online show from Brand's YouTube channel, which typically sees them read passages from The Bible.
Laura continued: "So Russell has asked me to read something to you today — 'Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.
"'As you know, something strange is happening.
"'The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him. And I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, Little as in small and Hey as in, Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.
"'The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong. They are kind and dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.
"'I don't know which other men here are not guilty. And the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save like you and me. Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another as God forgave us.
"'Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ, Russell.'"
The disgraced comedian was jailed for 10-and-a-half-years last week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.