According to reports, officials met on Tuesday to discuss re-categorising Brand, 51, as a category A or B prisoner.

And a decision has now been made to move Brand to a third prison, from the Category C HMP Littlehey following his earlier transfer from HMP Wandsworth in London, dubbed the "monster mansion.”

A source told The Sun: "The talk at the prison is that he could be moved to a tougher jail.

"That would involve re-categorising him as a more dangerous prisoner and sending him somewhere else.

"That would be the harshest punishment and they will consider other things like restricting his phonecalls and visits.