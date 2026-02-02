EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand V Katy Perry! How Bile-Filled Comic is Torpedoing Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau — As Shamed Actor Faces Rape Rap
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Pop diva Katy Perry's scandal-tarred ex-hubby, accused sex fiend turned holy roller Russell Brand, has slammed her hunky new beau, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as being a "globalist stooge," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brand, 50, who was riding high with flicks like 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2010's Get Him to the Greek, divorced the 41-year-old songbird after 14 months of marriage in 2011, and is now slamming her politico boyfriend following her breakup with movie star fiancé Orlando Bloom after 11 years together and a daughter.
Brand Mocks Perry’s New Romance
As a speaker at a recent politically conservative Turning Point USA event, Brand said: "Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this.
"But look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C'mon, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge, and then added: "All right, praise Jesus."
Brand is the latest to pile onto Perry, whose budding romance with Trudeau, 54, is a relief from her current woes.
Public Backlash and Redemption Claims
She was slammed over her Blue Origin space flight in April by critics who called it a tone-deaf celebrity stunt during financially tough times, has looked like plummeting from grace and his career collapsed with a slew of claims by women of sexual attacks spanning years.
He was recently charged in London with five counts of assault and rape based on claims of four different women – to which he's pleaded not guilty and vehemently denies.
He now claims he's found religion, saying: "I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile – but what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity."