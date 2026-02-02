EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand V Katy Perry! How Bile-Filled Comic is Torpedoing Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau — As Shamed Actor Faces Rape Rap

As a speaker at a recent politically conservative Turning Point USA event, Brand said: "Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this.

"But look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C'mon, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge, and then added: "All right, praise Jesus."

Brand is the latest to pile onto Perry, whose budding romance with Trudeau, 54, is a relief from her current woes.