Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Russell Brand
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand V Katy Perry! How Bile-Filled Comic is Torpedoing Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau — As Shamed Actor Faces Rape Rap

Russell Brand has clashed with Katy Perry as reports link his actions to strain involving Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand has clashed with Katy Perry as reports link his actions to strain involving Justin Trudeau.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pop diva Katy Perry's scandal-tarred ex-hubby, accused sex fiend turned holy roller Russell Brand, has slammed her hunky new beau, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as being a "globalist stooge," RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Brand, 50, who was riding high with flicks like 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2010's Get Him to the Greek, divorced the 41-year-old songbird after 14 months of marriage in 2011, and is now slamming her politico boyfriend following her breakup with movie star fiancé Orlando Bloom after 11 years together and a daughter.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brand Mocks Perry’s New Romance

Article continues below advertisement
Russell Brand criticized Justin Trudeau during a Turning Point USA event, calling him a 'globalist stooge.'
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand criticized Justin Trudeau during a Turning Point USA event, calling him a 'globalist stooge.'

Article continues below advertisement

As a speaker at a recent politically conservative Turning Point USA event, Brand said: "Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this.

"But look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C'mon, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge, and then added: "All right, praise Jesus."

Brand is the latest to pile onto Perry, whose budding romance with Trudeau, 54, is a relief from her current woes.

Article continues below advertisement

Public Backlash and Redemption Claims

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship faces strain after the NFL star struggled on the field.

Touchdowner — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship 'Being Tested to the Limit' After Her NFL Star Fiancé Flopped on the Field

Angelina Jolie is allegedly fuming after Nicole Kidman landed a crime role tied to 'Maleficent.'

EXCLUSIVE: Crazed Hollywood Catfight Explodes — As 'Maleficent' Witch Angelina Jolie is 'Fuming' Nicole Kidman 'Stole Her Crime Role'

Article continues below advertisement
Brand compared Katy Perry's past relationship with Orlando Bloom to her romance with Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Brand compared Katy Perry's past relationship with Orlando Bloom to her romance with Trudeau.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She was slammed over her Blue Origin space flight in April by critics who called it a tone-deaf celebrity stunt during financially tough times, has looked like plummeting from grace and his career collapsed with a slew of claims by women of sexual attacks spanning years.

He was recently charged in London with five counts of assault and rape based on claims of four different women – to which he's pleaded not guilty and vehemently denies.

He now claims he's found religion, saying: "I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile – but what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.