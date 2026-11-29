Their arrival followed controversy over Gallacher's decision to publish a message protesting her husband's innocence, prompting speculation that she could face restrictions on visiting him.

The prime minister's official spokesperson branded the broadcast "appalling."

Gallacher, who married Brand in 2017, has repeatedly declared her intention to stand by the former entertainer, describing herself as his "loyal wife."

The blogger and former restaurateur was accompanied to prison by Brand's bodyguard, Joe McCann, a former sparring partner of the heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, 38.

One of the children held McCann's hand as the group approached the prison, while another followed alongside an unidentified woman. Gallacher carried the youngest child.