EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand's Children's 'Horror' Over Their First Jail Visit to Caged Father
Nov. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand has received his first prison visit from his three young children – with sources telling RadarOnline.com they were left horrified by his new living conditions.
Brand, 51, was visited at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire this week by his wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, and their children, aged 10, 8, and 3.
Their arrival followed controversy over Gallacher's decision to publish a message protesting her husband's innocence, prompting speculation that she could face restrictions on visiting him.
The prime minister's official spokesperson branded the broadcast "appalling."
Gallacher, who married Brand in 2017, has repeatedly declared her intention to stand by the former entertainer, describing herself as his "loyal wife."
The blogger and former restaurateur was accompanied to prison by Brand's bodyguard, Joe McCann, a former sparring partner of the heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, 38.
One of the children held McCann's hand as the group approached the prison, while another followed alongside an unidentified woman. Gallacher carried the youngest child.
'Frightening and Bewildering'
A prison source said: "Whatever has happened between Russell and the authorities, his children are having to adjust to circumstances entirely beyond their control.
"For children that young, the reality of visiting a parent in prison is frightening and bewildering. It is a very different environment from anything they would ordinarily encounter in their family life, and Russell's children were horrified by the reality of his living conditions.
"Laura faces the enormously difficult task of maintaining a relationship between the children and their father while shielding them from the wider controversy surrounding his conviction."
"Her youngest child is barely old enough to comprehend what imprisonment means, while the older two may have much more searching questions about why their father cannot come home," the insider noted.
Disgraced Star Eats Alone Inside Prison
Gallacher had previously spent two hours with Brand last week during a jail visit – their first encounter since he was imprisoned on November 9.
The latest visit comes amid reports of Brand's increasingly isolated existence at Littlehey, a prison exclusively accommodating men convicted of sexual offenses.
Brand is said to have been eating alone and restricting the time he spends outside his cell.
He is understood to spend much of his time reading and listening to the radio, including broadcasts about his legal case.
Brand was transferred to Littlehey after initially being detained at the tougher HMP Wandsworth in south London.
Within days of his imprisonment, Gallacher released a YouTube video in which she read a message from her husband addressed to his supporters, which sparked fierce backlash from authorities who said it would be shocking to his victims.
Rich Russell Brand Begs for $25-a-Week Cleaner Job
Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of r-ping a fan and sexually assaulting three television and radio employees between 2004 and 2009.
He is expected to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before becoming eligible for release on license.
The former Hollywood actor, who reportedly commanded fees of around $15million per film at the height of his entertainment career, is now understood to be seeking employment as a prison cleaner.
Brand is said to have applied for the position, which pays about $25 a week, in the hope of earning enough money to maintain telephone contact with Gallacher and their three children.
Brand rose from stand-up comedy and British television to international stardom, appearing in films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.
Previously married to singer Katy Perry, he later reinvented himself as an online political commentator, promoting right-wing narratives and publicly embracing Christianity in 2024.