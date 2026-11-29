Russell Brand's Wife Laura Gallacher Reveals Emotional Toll of Husband's Prison Sentence: 'I Feel Grief for Our Children'
Nov. 29 2026, Updated 2:55 p.m. ET
Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, has opened up about the emotional toll of her husband's imprisonment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 39-year-old acknowledged that they were going through a "family crisis" during the latest installment of their Sunday Service YouTube series.
Laura Gallacher Opens Up About Family Heartache
Gallacher spoke candidly about the difficulties of adjusting to life without her husband.
"I feel grief for Russell. I feel grief for our children, for myself, our friends. We are suffering a shock and a loss," she said in the video.
"Obviously, it's an absence. I'm thankful for communication, for letter writing, for phone calls, but there's stress, and there's sadness," she added.
Gallacher also revealed she had been able to visit Brand in prison once during the week.
Russell Brand Is 'Praying Every Day' Behind Bars
Brand has been reportedly reading the Bible from beginning to end and praying daily while carrying out his ten-and-a-half-year sentence at HMP Littlehey.
The disgraced comedian was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of r--- and sexual assault.
He has been "reading it out loud to birds... seagulls and blue t--- and all sorts of birds perching on the windowsill and flying past," according to Gallacher.
Brand has reportedly been keeping busy with "correspondence" from supporters who have been sending him letters.
The grieving wife said she was 'learning many, many things all the time from this whole process, but now I understand the system much better,' regarding fans sending Brand letters.
Laura Gallacher Admits She's 'Tired of My Suffering'
During the service, Gallacher discussed her attempts to find positivity despite the difficult circumstances.
She said she was "focusing a lot of my own personal energy on looking for and seeking the blessings, which I know there are many; there are many blessings in this, too."
"Nothing can take away the love for God, the love for my family," Gallacher added.
At one point, she confessed she was "tired of my suffering" and that "it feels unfair."
Laura Gallacher Plans to Continue Sunday Service
Last week, Gallacher said she would continue posting the Sunday Service videos that she started with Brand, "because I really enjoy it."
"It continues to be a great education for me, and I enjoy reading the supportive comments, and I have been so heartened, even in the past week, by many of the messages that I have got," she shared.
"It's also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, and a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media's image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny," Gallacher added.