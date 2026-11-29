Gallacher spoke candidly about the difficulties of adjusting to life without her husband.

"I feel grief for Russell. I feel grief for our children, for myself, our friends. We are suffering a shock and a loss," she said in the video.

"Obviously, it's an absence. I'm thankful for communication, for letter writing, for phone calls, but there's stress, and there's sadness," she added.

Gallacher also revealed she had been able to visit Brand in prison once during the week.