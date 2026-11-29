Brian Wilson's Daughter Carnie Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Cousin Mike Love After His Death as She Recalls Late Dad's Special Bond With Singer: 'No One Can Penetrate That'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Carnie Wilson is remembering her late cousin Mike Love for his musical talent and the special family connection he shared with her father, Brian Wilson, following the Beach Boys co-founder's death at 85. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Wilson Phillips singer shared an emotional tribute to Love on Instagram on Saturday, November 28, praising his songwriting and recalling the music he created with her father.
"Daddy loved you, and he cherished the songs you wrote together. You were Cousins, and no one can penetrate that bond," she wrote.
Love died on November 28, surrounded by family, according to a statement from his representative, Katie Altman. No cause of death was immediately announced.
Wilson Praises Love's Songwriting
Alongside her message, Wilson shared throwback photographs of Love and celebrated his contribution to the Beach Boys' music.
She specifically highlighted "The Warmth of the Sun," the 1964 song co-written by Love and Brian, describing it as her cousin's finest lyrical work.
"You were an amazing writer and 'The Warmth of the Sun' was your best lyric, I think," she wrote.
The track appeared on the band's 1964 album "Shut Down, Vol. 2." Love wrote the lyrics, while Brian composed the music, according to the Beach Boys' official website.
The two musicians collaborated on several of the group's best-known recordings, helping establish the band's distinctive sound.
A Family Reunion in Heaven
Wilson also imagined Love reuniting with her father and her late uncles, Carl and Dennis Wilson, who were also founding members of the Beach Boys.
"I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins ... My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl & Dennis. Billy [Hinsche] too," she continued.
Brian died in June 2025 at 82. He and Love were first cousins, making the singer Carnie's first cousin once removed.
The Beach Boys were formed in 1961 by Brian, his brothers Carl and Dennis, Love and their childhood friend Al Jardine. With Love's passing, Jardine is the last surviving member of the original founding lineup.
Memories From the Stage
Wilson also recalled Love's determination to keep performing, saying he "never ever stopped."
"I bet you will still keep going wherever you are," she wrote, adding a reference to the Beach Boys song "Over The City in an Airplane."
She concluded her tribute by sending her condolences to Love's family, specifically mentioning Jackie, Ambha, Christian and Haley.
Love's representative also paid tribute to the musician, describing him as an American cultural icon whose talent inspired generations and whose performances brought happiness to fans.
His final concerts with the Beach Boys took place in Cincinnati on October 10 and Nashville on October 11. At the Ryman Auditorium performance, Love remained seated throughout the show, according to concert coverage.
Cousins and Collaborators
Although their musical partnership produced numerous hits, Love and Brian experienced disagreements over songwriting credits and creative direction.
In 1994, Love successfully sued to receive songwriting credits on dozens of Beach Boys songs. Despite their complicated professional history, the cousins reunited publicly during the group's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2012.
Following Brian's death, Love had described him as both a blood relative and his musical partner, acknowledging the importance of their decades-long collaboration.
Their shared musical legacy remained a significant part of the Beach Boys' history, while Carnie's tribute offered a reminder of the family connection that existed beyond their work together.