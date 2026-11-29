Carnie Wilson is remembering her late cousin Mike Love for his musical talent and the special family connection he shared with her father, Brian Wilson, following the Beach Boys co-founder's death at 85. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Wilson Phillips singer shared an emotional tribute to Love on Instagram on Saturday, November 28, praising his songwriting and recalling the music he created with her father.

"Daddy loved you, and he cherished the songs you wrote together. You were Cousins, and no one can penetrate that bond," she wrote.

Love died on November 28, surrounded by family, according to a statement from his representative, Katie Altman. No cause of death was immediately announced.