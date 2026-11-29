EXCLUSIVE: Palace Officials In 'Disbelief' Over How Intruders Gained Access to Prince William and Princess Catherine's Mansion
Nov. 29 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine's country residence was allegedly breached by two barefoot intruders in an extraordinary security incident that has left palace officials in "disbelief" over the protection of one of Britain's most prominent royal households.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, William, 44, and Catherine, 44, were understood to be absent from Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, when the alleged burglary occurred on Monday evening.
Anmer Hall Burglary Sparks Royal Security Outrage
Two Albanian nationals, Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, subsequently appeared at Norwich magistrates' court charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.
Hannah von Dadelszen of the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said: "Prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue proceedings."
A palace source told us: "What is particularly astonishing about these allegations is the apparent simplicity of the intrusion. This is a royal residence where people would naturally expect exceptionally stringent security arrangements and there is utter disbelief over how this happened.
"The idea that two individuals could allegedly enter the private home of the future king without sophisticated equipment has also prompted anger among palace officials and security personnel.
"There will also inevitably be considerable concern about the circumstances surrounding this incident given that Anmer Hall has been such an important family home for William and Catherine.
"The fact that relatively modest personal possessions were allegedly taken during this incident is almost beside the point. The much more serious issue is that unauthorized individuals are alleged to have gained access to the residence at all.
"It is fortunate that no members of the royal family were present. The potential consequences of an encounter between an intruder and a member of the household are deeply troubling.
"Although the full circumstances have yet to be established in court, the allegations alone are likely to prompt renewed scrutiny of the security arrangements surrounding private royal residences."
Barefoot Suspects Allegedly Climbed Drainpipe Into Mansion
The circumstances surrounding the alleged intrusion have raised questions about how individuals were apparently able to gain access to a private royal residence despite the presence of security equipment intended to detect unauthorized visitors.
The court heard the defendants had allegedly entered the property after climbing a drainpipe, with neither man wearing shoes.
Motion sensors had registered suspicious activity on the estate, while physical evidence discovered at the property was presented as part of the prosecution's account of the alleged burglary.
Six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were reportedly taken from the mansion.
Among the missing items was a pair described during proceedings as "the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks."
The estate's game and conservation manager reportedly spotted two men using thermal imaging equipment.
He attempted to pursue them in a vehicle but was unable to locate them.
Norfolk police confirmed officers had been called to the estate following reports of suspicious activity.
A third suspect remains at large.
Doku, who lives in central London, and Ndoci, who has no fixed address, were assisted by an interpreter during their appearance before magistrates.
The court heard both men were in Britain illegally.
District Judge Matthew Bone remanded the defendants in custody ahead of a further court appearance on Monday.
Two Suspects Remanded as Third Alleged Intruder Remains at Large
The alleged burglary represents an intrusion into a property that has played a particularly significant role in the private lives of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Anmer Hall was given to the couple as a wedding present by Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022.
The Norfolk residence subsequently became their principal family home for several years following the birth of Princess Charlotte, now 11, in 2015.
Its location within the wider Sandringham estate offered the couple an opportunity to raise their children away from the more public surroundings of their official royal residences.
Anmer Hall's Special Place in William and Catherine's Family Life
The family relocated to Forest Lodge in Windsor in 2025, although Anmer Hall remains their country retreat.
It is understood no members of the royal family were present at the mansion during the alleged intrusion.
Kensington Palace has previously declined to discuss arrangements for the protection of members of the royal family, maintaining its position it does not comment on security matters.