As RadarOnline.com has reported, William, 44, and Catherine, 44, were understood to be absent from Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, when the alleged burglary occurred on Monday evening.

Prince William and Princess Catherine 's country residence was allegedly breached by two barefoot intruders in an extraordinary security incident that has left palace officials in "disbelief" over the protection of one of Britain's most prominent royal households.

Two Albanian nationals, Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, subsequently appeared at Norwich magistrates' court charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

Hannah von Dadelszen of the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said: "Prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue proceedings."

A palace source told us: "What is particularly astonishing about these allegations is the apparent simplicity of the intrusion. This is a royal residence where people would naturally expect exceptionally stringent security arrangements and there is utter disbelief over how this happened.

"The idea that two individuals could allegedly enter the private home of the future king without sophisticated equipment has also prompted anger among palace officials and security personnel.

"There will also inevitably be considerable concern about the circumstances surrounding this incident given that Anmer Hall has been such an important family home for William and Catherine.

"The fact that relatively modest personal possessions were allegedly taken during this incident is almost beside the point. The much more serious issue is that unauthorized individuals are alleged to have gained access to the residence at all.

"It is fortunate that no members of the royal family were present. The potential consequences of an encounter between an intruder and a member of the household are deeply troubling.

"Although the full circumstances have yet to be established in court, the allegations alone are likely to prompt renewed scrutiny of the security arrangements surrounding private royal residences."