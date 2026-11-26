The future king and queen, both 44, were away from Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk when two men were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

Prince William and Princess Catherine are at the center of mounting concerns over the royal family's safety after an alleged break-in at their country residence prompted calls for an urgent overhaul of royal security arrangements – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has led to the entire Firm being placed under "red alert."

The incident has prompted a former royal protection chief to call for a comprehensive review of the measures in place to safeguard the monarchy.

A palace source said: "This latest security breach should put the entire royal family under a red alert, with a major review being ordered of their protection. The fact that it involved a property belonging to the future king and his young family makes it particularly concerning.

"Although William, Catherine and their children were not at home, that does not make the incident any less alarming. Nobody responsible for protecting the royal family can afford to dismiss this as an isolated scare.

"There needs to be an urgent assessment of whether the current security arrangements are adequate and whether further protective measures are necessary across the royal estates."

The insider noted, "The priority will be establishing the motives of those arrested and determining whether the incident points to any wider threat to the monarchy.

"Given the history of security breaches involving royal residences, there is absolutely no room for complacency. The safety of the royal family must remain paramount."