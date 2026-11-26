EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Under Red Alert' After Prince William and Princess Catherine Security Breach
Nov. 25 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine are at the center of mounting concerns over the royal family's safety after an alleged break-in at their country residence prompted calls for an urgent overhaul of royal security arrangements – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has led to the entire Firm being placed under "red alert."
The future king and queen, both 44, were away from Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk when two men were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.
'Red Alert' Demands After Palace Security Breach
The incident has prompted a former royal protection chief to call for a comprehensive review of the measures in place to safeguard the monarchy.
A palace source said: "This latest security breach should put the entire royal family under a red alert, with a major review being ordered of their protection. The fact that it involved a property belonging to the future king and his young family makes it particularly concerning.
"Although William, Catherine and their children were not at home, that does not make the incident any less alarming. Nobody responsible for protecting the royal family can afford to dismiss this as an isolated scare.
"There needs to be an urgent assessment of whether the current security arrangements are adequate and whether further protective measures are necessary across the royal estates."
The insider noted, "The priority will be establishing the motives of those arrested and determining whether the incident points to any wider threat to the monarchy.
"Given the history of security breaches involving royal residences, there is absolutely no room for complacency. The safety of the royal family must remain paramount."
Ex-Protection Chief Questions Police Response
Dai Davies, who headed Scotland Yard's Royal Protection Command between 1995 and 1998, said: "I would expect there will be a full (security) review. What arrangements Norfolk Constabulary have with royalty protection, I don't know.
"It's changed a great deal since I was there, but I'd expect that there has to be a response capability, and that response should be adequate to the threat level as designated by Ravec (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.) I would hope that the level of security and the response is up to a very high level."
"The big thing for me is who are they [the suspects], what was their motive, and how were they arrested... and was the response adequate given the nature of the incident," he added.
Two Suspects Arrested at Wales Family's Retreat
Norfolk Police confirmed officers had responded to reports of suspicious activity at the 10-bedroom property, which was given to the couple as a wedding present by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The two suspects remain in police custody.
William and Catherine's children – Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight – were also away from the property.
The incident has intensified scrutiny of the arrangements protecting senior members of the royal family, with Davies arguing "every working royal deserves a full review."
He added: "In royalty protection, you're continually reviewing the threat level and you're continually looking at the plans because each movement, each incident, is given very careful consideration.
"And I always say, learn the lessons of history and always make sure you translate those lessons into today. You would be amazed how much history repeats itself."
King Charles III, 78, was photographed near Anmer Hall following the alleged security breach.
Break-In Fuels Prince Harry's Security Battle
The incident comes amid a continuing dispute over the protection afforded to Prince Harry, 42, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 45, following their departure from the working monarchy in 2020.
Unlike William and Catherine, the Sussexes are not automatically entitled to round-the-clock taxpayer-funded police protection when visiting Britain.
Ravec opened a fresh review of their security arrangements in September following a formal request from Harry, shortly after Shabana Mahmood was appointed home secretary.
Harry previously lost a High Court challenge against the government's decision to alter his security arrangements and subsequently lost an appeal.
The latest incident follows a series of security scares involving royal properties, including an alleged intrusion at Windsor Castle last month and the attempted assassination of Queen Elizabeth II at the castle on Christmas Day in 2021.
Asked whether the Sandringham incident could influence Harry's security case, Davies said: "That's a separate matter. (Harry is) entitled to ask for it and why it's taken this long for Ravec to make the decision, I don't know."