'That's Awful!': Kristi Noem Boasts Over Latest Kill as Fired HHS Chief Smiles and Poses With Dead Cougar
Nov. 25 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Krisi Noem has returned with yet another batch of gruesome hunting photos, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Secretary of Homeland Security took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, to share the photos with her followers. In several of the shots, Noem is seen posing with a dead cougar and smiling.
WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW
Kristi Noem Shares New Hunting Photos
"An exciting hunt thanks to Randy, Oaklee, Brad, and Kort," she captioned the post in part. "The dogs were amazing, and Kimber was so proud. Thank you to Ty and Debbie at the @lazytranchwy for letting me hunt on your beautiful land."
"I'm thankful I get to be a part of this conservation effort to keep balance on the land," Noem continued. "Ice and fog all the way home, but thanks to Josh and Heather for letting me stay at their beautiful home in Sturgis."
Kristi Noem Called Out By Critics: 'This Is Sickening!'
Commenters were out in full force, taking to the comments section to torch Noem, known as "ICE Barbie."
"So brutal, please stop killing animals!" one user wrote, as another asked, "Why? This is sickening!"
Someone else said, "That's awful!" "Bad enough you killed it, but posing with it," a commentator pointed out.
For now, Noem has not publicly responded to the backlash.
Kristi Noem Defends Hunting Photos
This is far from the first time Noem has been called out for posting about her hunting hobby.
She came under similar scrutiny in September after sharing photos from a different hunting trip. Many of the photos featured a dead elk, which some labeled "gruesome."
The 54-year-old rushed to her own defense in the comments, indicating that she had zero regrets about the post.
“For those of you who choose to be ignorant and uninformed and critical, of course this beautiful animal will nourish our family and many others we will share with," she wrote at the time.
Noem continued, "These majestic animals are incredible, and I've so loved learning their ways from my father, sharing memories in the mountains with him and my brothers and now my friends."
“Shame on you who desecrate and don't understand the stewardship responsibilities God has given us," she concluded. "Go to a store and shop for anything that hasn't been harvested, and you will find bare shelves and your family will starve."