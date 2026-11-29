Appearing on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, November 29, the former South Carolina governor said the GOP needed to rethink its direction following a crushing midterm election defeat without turning its back on the coalition Trump helped build.

Nikki Haley has cautioned Republicans against abandoning the voters Donald Trump brought into the party, warning that returning to its pre-Trump identity would be a mistake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"What I will tell you is we don't want to go back to the days before Trump," Haley told moderator Kristen Welker. "Trump actually brought people into the Republican Party that we needed."

Her comments came after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing Republicans a major political setback.

Haley acknowledged the need for the party to reassess its approach but argued that abandoning Trump's influence entirely would not solve its problems. Her message suggested Republicans needed to preserve the expanded voter base while addressing the reasons people turned against them.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has increasingly spoken out about the party's performance since the election.