Steve Bannon Warns Fox News Will Try to 'Kick Trump Into the Dustbin' After Republican Midterm Losses
Nov. 29 2026, Updated 1:53 p.m. ET
Steve Bannon believes Fox News could use the Republican Party's crushing midterm defeat to distance itself from Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a November 22 interview with The Guardian, the former White House chief strategist predicted that the network would gradually shift its coverage away from the president and toward more traditional Republican priorities.
"They're going to try to kick Trump into the dustbin," Bannon declared, suggesting the election results could trigger a major shake-up across conservative media.
Bannon Says Fox News Wants to Move Beyond Trump
Bannon believes the Republican defeat has created an opportunity for conservative media outlets to reconsider their political alliances.
"The whole landscape can now be reordered, and I think it will be," he told The Guardian.
The former Trump adviser also claimed Rupert Murdoch, whose media empire includes Fox News and the New York Post, has long opposed the president.
Bannon predicted that Fox News would use the election results to persuade its audience that MAGA had become too extreme.
"They clearly have moved beyond Trump, and they want to move beyond Trumpism," he said.
He further suggested the network would gradually undermine the movement through what he described as "a thousand cuts," eventually convincing its older audience to embrace a different political direction.
However, Bannon's remarks represent his prediction about Fox News' future, not confirmation that the network has decided to abandon Trump.
Trump Had Already Blamed Fox News for Republican Losses
Trump had publicly attacked Fox News on election night, November 3, as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress.
In a Truth Social post shortly before midnight, the president accused the network of contributing to the Republican defeat.
"Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Democrat opposition, and worse," he wrote.
Trump also criticized the network's polling during a live election-night interview with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
"You ought to get yourself a good pollster because your pollster is the worst," he told Baier.
The anchor pushed back, noting that the election results were close to what Fox News' polling had indicated.
Despite Trump's complaints, The Guardian found that the network's commentators largely avoided directly blaming the president during more than six hours of election-night coverage.
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow offered another explanation for the Republican losses.
"In some sense, Mr. Trump was too successful in the first year and didn't sell it enough in the second year," he said.
Tucker Carlson Also Declares the End of the Fox News Era
Bannon wasn't the only conservative media personality to question Fox News' influence after the election.
Former network host Tucker Carlson described the Republican defeat as the end of both the Trump era and the Fox News era during his November 5 YouTube program.
"This is the end of the Trump era last night. We're done. It's also the end, by the way, of the Fox News era," Carlson said.
He also accused Fox News of being "the main lobby" pushing Trump toward military action against Iran, arguing that the network's programming had influenced the president's foreign policy decisions.
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter also criticized Murdoch's media empire, blaming Fox News and the New York Post for encouraging Trump's approach to the Iran conflict.
Bannon Expects Other MAGA Outlets to Double Down
While Bannon anticipates Fox News moving away from Trump, he believes other conservative platforms will strengthen their commitment to the movement.
He specifically predicted that Real America's Voice and similar outlets would "triple down" on MAGA and "populist nationalism."
The debate follows an election in which Democrats made major gains amid voter concerns about living costs, the economy and Trump's decision to pursue war with Iran.
A Reuters analysis of online discussions found that more than 20% of self-described MAGA supporters questioned the movement's leadership or direction following the Republican losses. Around half of that group still supported MAGA but no longer backed Trump as its leader.
The findings highlight the growing divisions within conservative politics as media personalities and commentators reconsider their relationship with the president ahead of the next presidential election.