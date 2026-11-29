Bannon believes the Republican defeat has created an opportunity for conservative media outlets to reconsider their political alliances.

"The whole landscape can now be reordered, and I think it will be," he told The Guardian.

The former Trump adviser also claimed Rupert Murdoch, whose media empire includes Fox News and the New York Post, has long opposed the president.

Bannon predicted that Fox News would use the election results to persuade its audience that MAGA had become too extreme.

"They clearly have moved beyond Trump, and they want to move beyond Trumpism," he said.

He further suggested the network would gradually undermine the movement through what he described as "a thousand cuts," eventually convincing its older audience to embrace a different political direction.

However, Bannon's remarks represent his prediction about Fox News' future, not confirmation that the network has decided to abandon Trump.