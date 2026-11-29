John Stamos Mourns 'Beloved' Mike Love After Beach Boys Legend's Death With Heartbreaking Message: 'I'll Cry Myself to Sleep'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that John Stamos is grieving the death of Mike Love, the Beach Boys co-founder and longtime musical collaborator who died Saturday, November 28, at 85.
"Tonight, I'll cry myself to sleep," the actor and musician wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute. "I can't remember the last time I did that."
Stamos went on to reflect on the special place Love held in his life, adding, "I've spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I'm realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It's been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much."
Love's representative confirmed his death in a statement, saying he was surrounded by family. No cause of death was disclosed.
Stamos Shares Unfinished Portrait of Mike Love
Alongside his heartfelt words, Stamos shared an unfinished painting of Love titled "Mike Love Unfinished." The artwork features the musician wearing a baseball cap.
Their relationship stretched back more than four decades. Stamos first performed with The Beach Boys on July 4, 1985, and went on to become a familiar guest performer with the group.
The "Full House" star also appeared in the band's 1988 "Kokomo" music video and recorded a version of "Forever" for its 1992 album "Summer in Paradise." The song was subsequently featured in a "Full House" storyline involving the musicians.
In June 2025, Stamos had another opportunity to honor his longtime friend when he inducted Love into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. The pair also shared a personal connection, with Love officiating Stamos' 2018 wedding to actress Caitlin McHugh.
Stamos Had Spoken about Love's Health
Stamos had publicly addressed Love's health struggles in October 2026, when the Beach Boys returned to performing following a three-month break.
Love had been dealing with bronchitis and COVID-19, which took a significant physical and emotional toll. The group's health-related cancellations also led to Stamos and his band, California Sound, stepping in for scheduled Beach Boys performances at Walt Disney World's Epcot in November.
Love eventually returned to the stage in October, performing alongside Stamos in Cincinnati and Nashville. At the Nashville show, he remained seated throughout the performance, with Stamos helping him onto the stage.
Despite his difficulties, Love remained determined to perform for audiences.
Mike Love Helped Shape The Beach Boys' Legacy
Love co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, as well as Al Jardine.
He became one of the group's defining voices and lyricists, contributing to some of its biggest hits, including "I Get Around," "Good Vibrations," and "Kokomo."
The band helped shape American popular music during the 1960s with its signature harmonies and songs celebrating California youth culture. Love remained closely associated with the group for decades, continuing to perform well into his 80s.
His death came just over a year after cousin and fellow Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson died in June 2025.