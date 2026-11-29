RadarOnline.com reports that John Stamos is grieving the death of Mike Love, the Beach Boys co-founder and longtime musical collaborator who died Saturday, November 28, at 85.

"Tonight, I'll cry myself to sleep," the actor and musician wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute. "I can't remember the last time I did that."

Stamos went on to reflect on the special place Love held in his life, adding, "I've spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I'm realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It's been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much."

Love's representative confirmed his death in a statement, saying he was surrounded by family. No cause of death was disclosed.