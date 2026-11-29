Mike Love's Cause of Death: What We Know About the Beach Boys Legend's Final Days and Health Struggles Before His Death at 85
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Mike Love, the co-founder and longtime frontman of The Beach Boys, died at age 85 on Saturday, November 28, at his Malibu home.
His publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed the news in a statement, saying the musician died surrounded by family. However, no official cause of death has been announced.
The circumstances surrounding the emergency response, along with Love's recent health struggles and final concert appearances, have brought renewed attention to his condition in the months before his death.
What Happened at the Malibu Home
According to dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE, emergency personnel were sent to a Malibu residence at approximately 5:16 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that CPR was being performed on an adult man.
A separate recording described the emergency as a "full arrest," a term associated with cardiac arrest. However, the recordings do not establish an official medical cause of death.
NBC Los Angeles also reported that paramedics and sheriff's deputies responded to the medical emergency. Neither authorities nor Love's publicist has released further medical details.
Bronchitis, COVID and Tour Break
Love had spoken publicly about his health difficulties months before his death.
In a June 15, 2026, Instagram update, he revealed that he was recovering from bronchitis followed by COVID-19. He also discussed the emotional toll of losing his sister, Maureen, on the first anniversary of his cousin and former bandmate Brian Wilson's death.
"Losing my sister, Maureen, on the first Anniversary of cousin Brian's death, combined with my ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by COVID, has taken both an emotional and physical toll on me," he wrote.
Despite his struggles, Love said performing remained important to him, adding, "For me, our audience is the medicine, and the music is the cure."
In July, The Beach Boys announced a break from touring, describing it as an opportunity to "recharge" before returning to the road in September. Several performances were subsequently postponed or canceled.
Final Shows Showed Visible Frailty
Love returned to the stage for performances in Cincinnati on October 10 and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 11. The appearances marked his final public concerts before his death.
Reports described the singer being helped onto the stage and remaining seated during the performances. Footage from the shows also prompted concern among fans about his physical condition.
Ahead of the Nashville concert, longtime friend and collaborator John Stamos disclosed that Love was facing "serious health challenges."
"Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage," Stamos wrote on Instagram.
The actor added that Love wanted the support of his bandmates, friends and audience during the difficult period.
The Last Surviving Original Beach Boys Member
Born March 15, 1941, in Los Angeles, Love helped establish The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside his cousins Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson and their friend Al Jardine.
He became one of the group's defining voices, contributing to classic hits including "California Girls," "I Get Around" and "Surfin' U.S.A."
Following the deaths of his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis, Love remained the sole surviving member of the band's original lineup, continuing to perform under The Beach Boys' name.
Stamos had previously described the singer as a father figure, musical hero and mentor. His October tribute reflected the seriousness of Love's condition, although he did not disclose a specific diagnosis.
No official cause of death or funeral and memorial arrangements have been announced.