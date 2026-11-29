RadarOnline.com can reveal that Mike Love, the co-founder and longtime frontman of The Beach Boys, died at age 85 on Saturday, November 28, at his Malibu home.

His publicist, Katie Altman, confirmed the news in a statement, saying the musician died surrounded by family. However, no official cause of death has been announced.

The circumstances surrounding the emergency response, along with Love's recent health struggles and final concert appearances, have brought renewed attention to his condition in the months before his death.