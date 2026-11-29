Trump Renews War on 'Artificial Intelligence' After Branding People Who Use the Term 'THE ENEMY' and Targeting Fox News Host
Nov. 29 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reveals Donald Trump has reignited his campaign to replace the term "Artificial Intelligence" with "Super Intelligence," this time calling out Fox News host Shannon Bream for using the established terminology on television.
In a November 28 Truth Social post, the president criticised Bream's repeated use of the word "Artificial" and claimed Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins would soon make his preferred phrase mandatory.
However, Trump's executive order on the issue does not give the SEC chairman authority to impose such a requirement on news organisations.
"Can someone please explain to her that it's Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence," Trump wrote. He added that Atkins "will soon be making that term mandatory," insisting that he values "ACCURACY in language!"
Trump Singles Out Shannon Bream Over Her Choice of Words
Trump's remarks followed a November 28 post in which he complained that Fox News and The Wall Street Journal continued using "Artificial Intelligence" rather than his preferred abbreviation, "SI."
He argued that "Super Intelligence will always win out over Artificial Intelligence," describing his preferred wording as more accurate.
The president also took issue with Bream presenting a programme about what she called "Artificial Intelligence (AI)." His criticism came after a November 22 edition of Fox News Sunday featured a discussion about the technology and its safeguards.
Fox News had not immediately responded to a request for comment about Trump's criticism.
Trump Previously Branded People Using 'Artificial Intelligence' as 'THE ENEMY'
The latest attack follows Trump's October 8 declaration that people continuing to use the established terminology were enemies of the White House.
"The White House considers anyone that uses the term, 'Artificial Intelligence,' as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, 'Super Intelligence,' THE ENEMY!" he wrote on Truth Social.
He also criticised The Wall Street Journal on October 27, according to the supplied reporting, as part of his continuing push for news organisations to adopt his preferred abbreviation.
Trump's Executive Order Targets Federal Government Terminology
Trump's renaming campaign took a significant step on September 29, when he signed Executive Order 14434, titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence."
The order directs federal executive departments and agencies to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" instead of "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports, and other non-statutory documents, to the maximum extent permitted by law.
However, the directive applies to the executive branch, not private news organisations. It also does not require previously issued regulations, contracts or historical documents to be rewritten.
The order uses the existing federal statutory definition of artificial intelligence for its terminology and calls for proposed legislation establishing a separate federal definition of "Super Intelligence."
Established Artificial Intelligence Terminology Remains Widely Used
Trump's preferred wording has yet to become standard across conservative media. A Media Matters review published October 28 found that Fox News, Newsmax and Breitbart were still using "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" in their reporting.
There is also an important distinction between the established technical term and Trump's preferred alternative. Stanford's Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Institute traces the phrase "Artificial Intelligence" to computer scientist John McCarthy, who coined it in 1955 to describe the science and engineering of making intelligent machines.
Although Trump has promoted "Super Intelligence" as a more accurate replacement, his executive order does not establish that the two phrases have become interchangeable in the wider scientific community.