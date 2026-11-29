RadarOnline.com reveals Donald Trump has reignited his campaign to replace the term "Artificial Intelligence" with "Super Intelligence," this time calling out Fox News host Shannon Bream for using the established terminology on television.

In a November 28 Truth Social post, the president criticised Bream's repeated use of the word "Artificial" and claimed Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins would soon make his preferred phrase mandatory.

However, Trump's executive order on the issue does not give the SEC chairman authority to impose such a requirement on news organisations.

"Can someone please explain to her that it's Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence," Trump wrote. He added that Atkins "will soon be making that term mandatory," insisting that he values "ACCURACY in language!"