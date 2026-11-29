Queen Camilla Makes Emotional 'Plea for Help' to Get Children Reading Books: 'It Deeply Saddens Me'
Nov. 29 2026, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla made an emotional appeal to get more children across the U.K. interested in reading, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old royal shared a rare open letter ahead of Christmas, warning that a lack of access to books could have lifelong consequences.
Queen Camilla Shares Heartfelt Open Letter
On November 26, Camilla published an open letter addressed to parents, teachers and caregivers, urging them to recognize the importance of encouraging children to read.
A Buckingham Palace source described the message as a "cri de coeur" or a plea for help.
They said that the Queen wanted to draw attention to concerning figures surrounding children's access to books.
"Recent research shows that almost 1 in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own," Camilla wrote. "This rises to 1 in 7 children from disadvantaged communities."
"It deeply saddens me that such children are not only missing out on the joy and magic of being swept away in a story but on all the possibilities that a lifelong love of literature can help unlock," she continued.
"The consequences can last a lifetime," the Queen added, pointing to the challenges adults face when they struggle with basic literacy.
She noted that reading difficulties can affect confidence, well-being, and everyday opportunities.
"That's why I was so determined to do something to help," she explained.
Palace Aide Explains Queen Camilla's 'Plea for Help'
A Buckingham Palace aide said Camilla was personally invested in the literacy campaign and wanted to use her platform to "highlight the seriousness of the statistics around book ownership and reading more widely."
"This is a cri de coeur from the Queen. It's both a letter to those directly involved in supporting children with their reading and a broader public message to us all at a very important time about a very important subject," the aide explained.
"These should be seen as carefully considered words from the Queen. This is the first time that she's written this kind of open letter with this purpose since becoming Queen," the insider added.
The aide continued, saying that Camilla wanted to "strike the right balance, writing a very personal note of encouragement to those already working so hard in this space, but also send a serious, stark reminder to all of us that book ownership and reading isn't just something that is nice to encourage or talk about."
Thousands of Children Will Receive Christmas Books
As part of the initiative, thousands of books are being distributed to children throughout the U.K. ahead of the holiday season.
Every Year 6 student, equivalent to a fifth grader in the U.S., received a special edition of Katherine Rundell's bestselling novel, Impossible Creatures.
The gifted copies also feature a newly released portrait of Camilla.
"It is my greatest hope that this gift will go some small way to ensuring that no child is left out or left behind; a single stepping stone, if you will, on a journey into a whole literary Narnia," the Queen expressed.
Author Katherine Rundell Praises Queen Camilla
Rundell previously detailed her experience meeting Camilla in September, describing the royal as "very warm and funny."
"She has a brilliant knack for getting the best out of people and putting them at their ease," the author said.
"I think she has a real sense that books can transform a child's life if we can get books into their hands and the ability to read confidently and well, that those things can put a child on a path that can lead them towards delight," Rundell shared.