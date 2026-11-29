On November 26, Camilla published an open letter addressed to parents, teachers and caregivers, urging them to recognize the importance of encouraging children to read.

A Buckingham Palace source described the message as a "cri de coeur" or a plea for help.

They said that the Queen wanted to draw attention to concerning figures surrounding children's access to books.

"Recent research shows that almost 1 in 11 children and young people do not have a book of their own," Camilla wrote. "This rises to 1 in 7 children from disadvantaged communities."

"It deeply saddens me that such children are not only missing out on the joy and magic of being swept away in a story but on all the possibilities that a lifelong love of literature can help unlock," she continued.

"The consequences can last a lifetime," the Queen added, pointing to the challenges adults face when they struggle with basic literacy.

She noted that reading difficulties can affect confidence, well-being, and everyday opportunities.

"That's why I was so determined to do something to help," she explained.