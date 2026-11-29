EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'Made Shocking Jesus Comparison' During Abuse Trial
Nov. 29 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is said to have compared himself to Jesus Christ after refusing advice to cut his hair and smarten up his appearance ahead of his trial, allegedly telling a prospective defense lawyer nobody had demanded the same of the biblical figure.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old former comedian is thought to have made the extraordinary remark during preparations for his trial at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he was convicted of r--e and three sexual assaults on November 5.
Brand's Shock Jesus Hair Excuse
Brand, subsequently sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, had reportedly approached a female barrister before eventually hiring Ian Winter KC to represent him.
A source said: "Brand was advised that presenting himself in a more conventional, sober manner could help him in court. But he apparently dismissed the suggestion by invoking Jesus, arguing that nobody had told Christ to cut his hair."
The insider added: "It was an astonishing, shocking comparison given the seriousness of the allegations he was facing. The advice was about courtroom presentation, not religion, but Brand reportedly saw no reason to change his appearance."
Lawyer's Foul-Mouthed Courtroom Clash
Winter took charge of Brand's defense during the high-profile proceedings.
The lawyer, who specializes in complex fraud cases, has since faced intense criticism over his courtroom arguments and conduct following Brand's conviction.
The barrister described one of Brand's offenses as a "short, momentary failure" and a "failure to respect consent" – remarks that prompted widespread condemnation.
He also confronted journalist Rosamund Urwin, whose reporting helped trigger the police investigation into Brand in 2023.
Winter told Irwin: "I hope you are pleased with yourself."
After Irwin replied, "I'm pleased justice has been done," Winter responded: "Well, it wasn't. You f----- it. Congratulations."
Winter subsequently referred himself to the Bar Standards Board for investigation.
Secret Appeal Plot Faces Disaster
Brand is now said to have decided against retaining Winter for any potential appeal and has allegedly instructed lawyers to examine whether grounds exist to challenge his conviction.
Another legal source said: "Brand faces a significant uphill battle if he hopes to overturn his convictions. The fact that jurors found him guilty of some offenses while acquitting him of others suggests they examined each allegation individually rather than allowing publicity or prejudice to influence their decisions.
"That could seriously undermine any argument that the proceedings were fundamentally unfair. His lawyers would need to identify substantial legal errors or other grounds for appeal, rather than simply pointing to the intense media coverage surrounding the case."
Brand was acquitted of two additional r--e charges and one attempted indecent assault charge.
'Appalling' Jail Video Sparks Probe
He is currently serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison in Cambridgeshire.
His wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, has also attracted controversy after reading a statement from Brand on his YouTube channel maintaining his innocence.
The statement declared: "I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for."
Officials condemned the message as "completely unacceptable" and "appalling" and confirmed that prison authorities were investigating whether regulations had been breached.
During sentencing, Justice Joel Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" who had demonstrated "staggering arrogance" toward his victims.
Brand's legal representatives have reportedly raised concerns about late disclosure of evidence during proceedings, although the trial judge considered the disputed material relatively insignificant.
Brand rose from stand-up comedy to become one of Britain's most recognizable entertainers, building a multimillion-dollar fortune through television, Hollywood films, books and live performances. His movie credits include Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Arthur.
He married Laura Gallacher in 2017 and has three children. His career later shifted toward podcasting, political commentary and online broadcasting, attracting millions of followers across social media platforms.