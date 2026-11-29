Russell Brand is said to have compared himself to Jesus Christ after refusing advice to cut his hair and smarten up his appearance ahead of his trial, allegedly telling a prospective defense lawyer nobody had demanded the same of the biblical figure.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old former comedian is thought to have made the extraordinary remark during preparations for his trial at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he was convicted of r--e and three sexual assaults on November 5.