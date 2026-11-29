'Strap In': Steve Bannon Warns of GOP 'Civil War' as Trump's Midterm Defeat Fuels Battle Over Who Will Lead MAGA Next
Nov. 29 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Steve Bannon has warned that Republicans are heading for an internal battle over the future of the MAGA movement after Democrats seized control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.
RadarOnline.com reports the longtime Donald Trump ally believes the party's electoral defeat has exposed deep divisions over the direction of the Republican Party, with potential successors to the president already positioning themselves ahead of the 2028 presidential race.
Speaking to The New York Times, Bannon declared, "We're having a civil war inside the Republican Party." He added, "People should strap in."
Bannon Sounds Alarm Over Republican Party's Future
Bannon argued that voters were not necessarily turning against populist politics but were frustrated by Republicans' failure to deliver on the promises that helped Trump win the White House.
He pointed to the administration's first two years as evidence that its populist, nationalist agenda had not been pursued aggressively enough.
The November 3 elections proved a major setback for Trump, with Democrats winning control of both the House and Senate. The results leave the president facing a Democratic-controlled Congress for the final two years of his second term.
Bannon's comments reflect a wider debate among conservatives about whether the party should remain firmly behind Trump's agenda or reconsider its priorities following the losses.
Prominent MAGA Figures Break With Trump
Several former Trump allies have already distanced themselves from the Republican Party over disagreements about the administration's direction, particularly its handling of the war in Iran.
Tucker Carlson announced in June that he would no longer support Republican candidates, while former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also declared she was done supporting the party. Both cited concerns about the administration's foreign policy.
Elon Musk also distanced himself from the MAGA label during an interview at The New York Times' DealBook Summit on November 18.
"I'm not MAGA," the billionaire said, explaining that he did not believe in blindly following Republican policies.
Trump subsequently responded to Musk's remarks in an interview with NBC News.
"MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well," the president said.
Vance, Rubio And The Fight For 2028
The Republican divisions could become even more pronounced as potential presidential contenders consider their next moves.
Vice President JD Vance has already blamed the Iran war for the party's poor election performance, arguing that many Americans who supported Trump and him in 2024 switched their votes to Democrats.
"There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is," Vance wrote in a November 4 statement.
Bannon has also criticized potential Trump successors, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although his reported assessment of Rubio's MAGA credentials could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has questioned whether another Trump administration figure could successfully lead the Republican Party into the next presidential election.
Republican Leadership Faces January Test
The first major test of Trump's influence over the party will arrive in January, when Republican National Committee members vote on their next chairman.
Trump-backed incumbent Joe Gruters faces a challenge from RNC co-chair KC Crosbie, who has called for an honest examination of the party's disappointing election results.
Trump has also made a significant change to his White House leadership following the defeat. On November 6, he announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a stark assessment of the Republican losses, describing the results as "close to an extinction-level event" for the party.
With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress, Republicans now face difficult questions about their political strategy, leadership, and the future of the MAGA movement.