Steve Bannon has warned that Republicans are heading for an internal battle over the future of the MAGA movement after Democrats seized control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

RadarOnline.com reports the longtime Donald Trump ally believes the party's electoral defeat has exposed deep divisions over the direction of the Republican Party, with potential successors to the president already positioning themselves ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

Speaking to The New York Times, Bannon declared, "We're having a civil war inside the Republican Party." He added, "People should strap in."