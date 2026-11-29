Donald Trump's 'Wet' Appearance in Thanksgiving Photo Leaves Critics Stunned: 'Why Is He So Sweaty?'
Nov. 29 2026, Updated 12:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked new health concerns after appearing unusually shiny and sweaty in a Thanksgiving family photo shared by his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old president was pictured alongside Tiffany, 33, and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, during the family's Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump's Shiny Face Raises Eyebrows
Tiffany shared the family snap on X on November 29, captioning it "Thanksgiving 2026."
Katie Miller, wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, showed support with a pink heart emoji.
'Revolting'
However, critics were more distracted by the president's appearance.
"Trump's daughter just shared this picture of him where he appears very wet," Democratic political commentator Keith Edwards wrote on X.
Democratic political strategist Rose Benson also asked: "Why is he so sweaty? Blood pressure?"
PatriotTakes, a left-leaning social media account, also shared a cropped image of Trump's face without adding a caption.
Other users joined the discussion, with one asking, "Why is he all wet," while another commented: "Makeup on his hands, extra grease in his hair. He's revolting."
"Your dad has a quarter pound of cover-up makeup on his right hand. Aren't you concerned?" another person questioned.
Someone else wondered, "What's up with daddy's hair?"
"W-- is with his sweaty hairpiece?" a comment read.
Donald Trump Previously Struggled to Keep His Eyes Open
Trump's appearance at recent campaign stops also attracted attention.
Videos from Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, showed him repeatedly closing his eyes during lengthy speeches that continued until around 10:30 p.m.
"Trump's eyes are barely open as he slurs his way through one of his last 2026 rallies in Iowa," one X user wrote.
Another joked: "That rally looks less like a campaign stop and more like someone forgot to wake Grandpa before the family reunion. The microphone is on, the eyes are closing, and the speech is wandering off without him."
Donald Trump Made Cryptic Health Admission
The president previously raised eyebrows during a White House appearance last month.
"If you don't drink or you don't take drugs or if you don't smoke, there's no problem," Trump said. "I have other problems, I have some very severe problems. But those are not one of them."
He added: "I don't want to add them to the list, 'cos if I did I guarantee I wouldn't be here right now."
Trump later dismissed the remarks, saying: "I actually don't know. I was just having fun to the media. They're wonderful people."