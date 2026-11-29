The 80-year-old president was pictured alongside Tiffany, 33, and her husband, businessman Michael Boulos, during the family's Thanksgiving celebrations at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump sparked new health concerns after appearing unusually shiny and sweaty in a Thanksgiving family photo shared by his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tiffany Trump shared a family photo with Donald Trump and husband Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

Katie Miller , wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller , showed support with a pink heart emoji.

Tiffany shared the family snap on X on November 29, captioning it "Thanksgiving 2026."

Tiffany Trump posted the picture on X on November 28.

Critics questioned why Donald Trump appeared unusually shiny and sweaty in the picture.

However, critics were more distracted by the president's appearance.

"Trump's daughter just shared this picture of him where he appears very wet," Democratic political commentator Keith Edwards wrote on X.

Democratic political strategist Rose Benson also asked: "Why is he so sweaty? Blood pressure?"

PatriotTakes, a left-leaning social media account, also shared a cropped image of Trump's face without adding a caption.

Other users joined the discussion, with one asking, "Why is he all wet," while another commented: "Makeup on his hands, extra grease in his hair. He's revolting."

"Your dad has a quarter pound of cover-up makeup on his right hand. Aren't you concerned?" another person questioned.

Someone else wondered, "What's up with daddy's hair?"

"W-- is with his sweaty hairpiece?" a comment read.