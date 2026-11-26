Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Claims Car Seats Are 'The Fastest Way to Kill the Birth Rate' as She Blames California Safety Rules
Nov. 26 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Katie Miller is arguing that car seat requirements could discourage Americans from having larger families, singling out California's upcoming child passenger safety rules as an added burden on parents.
RadarOnline.com reports that the wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, November 25, while responding to a discussion about the state's new booster seat requirements.
"The fastest way to kill the birth rate is mandating more car seats," Katie wrote. "Car seats make motherhood significantly more complicated and difficult, from vehicle width and anchors to traveling with them."
She added, "I'm not alone in saying that a limiting factor on the number of children we have is car seats."
What Katie Miller Posted About Car Seats
The conservative commentator was responding to a post by Brendan Duke, a former senior policy adviser in the Biden-Harris administration, discussing California's revised child passenger safety requirements.
Katie argued that the practical challenges of accommodating car seats can make raising multiple children more difficult.
She specifically pointed to vehicle space, installation anchors, and the complications of traveling with several children.
Her comments have drawn attention because of her previous public statements about America's declining birth rate and her support for encouraging women to have larger families.
What California's New Law Requires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 435 into law on October 7, 2025. The legislation's new requirements take effect January 1, 2027.
The law changes the rules for children ages 8 to 15, requiring them to use an appropriate child passenger restraint system unless they can safely wear a regular seat belt.
To qualify for a seat belt without a booster, children must pass all five steps of a fit test.
They must sit with their backs against the vehicle seat, bend their knees over its front edge, wear the shoulder belt across the center of their chest and shoulder, and keep the lap belt low against their thighs.
They must also remain in that position throughout the journey.
The requirements are intended to ensure seat belts fit children properly rather than resting against vulnerable areas of their bodies.
Why She Says the Rules Matter
Katie and Stephen have four children together, welcoming their youngest in June 2026.
Her comments raise questions about the everyday challenges parents face when transporting several young children, particularly when multiple car seats are needed.
However, her claim about the effect of car seat requirements on birth rates is her personal argument, not an established finding about the causes of declining fertility.
What the Latest Birth Rate Figures Show
The latest available federal figures show that the number of U.S. births declined slightly in 2025.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's final 2025 data, 3,612,012 births were registered nationwide, down from 3,628,934 in 2024.
The general fertility rate also fell 1% to 53.2 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44.
The figures document a modest annual decline but do not establish that car seat requirements have contributed to the trend.