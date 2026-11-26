Katie Miller is arguing that car seat requirements could discourage Americans from having larger families, singling out California's upcoming child passenger safety rules as an added burden on parents.

RadarOnline.com reports that the wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, November 25, while responding to a discussion about the state's new booster seat requirements.

"The fastest way to kill the birth rate is mandating more car seats," Katie wrote. "Car seats make motherhood significantly more complicated and difficult, from vehicle width and anchors to traveling with them."

She added, "I'm not alone in saying that a limiting factor on the number of children we have is car seats."