Steve Bannon Defends Trump's Stephen Miller Appointment After Republican Midterm Losses: 'No More Hardcore MAGA Proponent'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Steve Bannon is defending Donald Trump's decision to elevate Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff despite the Republican Party's crushing midterm defeat, arguing that the movement should stick to its hardline agenda rather than soften its approach, RadarOnline.com reports.
In a November 8 interview with Reuters, Bannon praised Miller's appointment, declaring, "There is no more hardcore MAGA proponent than Stephen."
The former Trump adviser believes Republicans need to rebuild their political strength by doubling down on populist and nationalist policies. His position puts him at odds with Republicans who believe the election results should force the party to reconsider its leadership and strategy.
The disagreement has also exposed deeper divisions within the MAGA movement, with Bannon warning of an internal Republican "civil war" in a November 29 report by The New York Times.
Bannon Says Miller's Appointment Shows Trump Is Not Abandoning MAGA
Bannon told Reuters that Republicans should respond to their election losses by strengthening the movement's populist message rather than moving away from it.
He specifically welcomed Miller's promotion, saying, "Miller's appointment as chief of staff underpins my point."
Trump announced the appointment on November 6, naming Miller to replace Susie Wiles. The president described his longtime adviser as "one of my most trusted advisors" and said, "Stephen's been with me from the beginning. He gets it."
Miller, 41, previously served as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. He has been a central figure in Trump's immigration agenda, including the administration's push for 3,000 immigration arrests per day.
The promotion gives Miller a more influential position at the White House at a time when Republicans are facing growing pressure over their political direction.
Republican Midterm Losses Raise Questions About MAGA's Direction
The November 3 elections delivered a major setback for Republicans, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.
According to Reuters, voters expressed concerns about rising fuel prices, the Iran war, and corruption in Washington. A Reuters analysis of 12,850 social media posts also found that more than 20% of self-described MAGA supporters questioned the movement's leadership or direction after the defeat.
About half of that group continued to support MAGA but no longer backed Trump as its leader.
Trump offered his own explanation for the losses, claiming, "If I were on the ballot, we would have won." He also acknowledged that the Iran war had contributed to higher gasoline prices, although he maintained that he would make the same decision again.
Republican Congressman Calls Miller's Promotion a 'Bad Mistake'
Miller's appointment has also prompted criticism from within Trump's own party.
Indiana Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman told CNN on November 8 that promoting Miller after the election defeat was a "bad mistake."
"If your team takes a beating as badly as we took last week, you have to fire people," Stutzman said. "You don't promote those who were in charge."
The congressman also questioned Miller's popularity with voters in his region, saying, "He's not liked out here in the Midwest by people. They don't like his tone."
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis defended the decision, describing Miller as a key figure in advancing Trump's agenda since the beginning of his administration.
Bannon Warns of a Wider Fight Inside the Republican Party
The dispute over Miller's appointment reflects a larger struggle over the future of the Republican Party following its midterm losses.
In a November 29 report, The New York Times described growing divisions within the MAGA movement, including Bannon's warning of a potential "civil war" among Republicans.
Some conservatives want the party to return its focus to domestic priorities, including immigration restrictions and economic populism. Others believe the movement needs to become less dependent on Trump personally and pay greater attention to the concerns that contributed to the election defeat.
Bannon's support for Miller places him firmly behind maintaining Trump's hardline political direction, rather than treating the Republican losses as a reason to change course.
His position highlights the growing divide between MAGA loyalists who want to double down on Trump's agenda and Republicans who believe the party needs a significant rethink before its next electoral battle.