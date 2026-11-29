Steve Bannon is defending Donald Trump's decision to elevate Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff despite the Republican Party's crushing midterm defeat, arguing that the movement should stick to its hardline agenda rather than soften its approach, RadarOnline.com reports.

In a November 8 interview with Reuters, Bannon praised Miller's appointment, declaring, "There is no more hardcore MAGA proponent than Stephen."

The former Trump adviser believes Republicans need to rebuild their political strength by doubling down on populist and nationalist policies. His position puts him at odds with Republicans who believe the election results should force the party to reconsider its leadership and strategy.

The disagreement has also exposed deeper divisions within the MAGA movement, with Bannon warning of an internal Republican "civil war" in a November 29 report by The New York Times.