Mike Love expressed his gratitude for sharing one more night onstage with The Beach Boys just weeks before his death at 85.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's final Instagram post featured photographs from his performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he reunited with his bandmates and longtime friend John Stamos.

Love shared the images on October 15, reflecting on the concert in a heartfelt caption. "I am so grateful we shared the evening together at the Ryman Auditorium!" he wrote.

The Beach Boys co-founder died on Saturday, November 28, his representative confirmed. He passed away surrounded by family, according to a statement announcing his death. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

His final public message about the performance has taken on added significance following news of his passing, particularly after his health struggles forced the band to cancel several appearances in 2026.