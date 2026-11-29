‘I Am So Grateful’: Mike Love Celebrated His Last Beach Boys Performance in Final Instagram Post Weeks Before His Death
Nov. 29 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Mike Love expressed his gratitude for sharing one more night onstage with The Beach Boys just weeks before his death at 85.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's final Instagram post featured photographs from his performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he reunited with his bandmates and longtime friend John Stamos.
Love shared the images on October 15, reflecting on the concert in a heartfelt caption. "I am so grateful we shared the evening together at the Ryman Auditorium!" he wrote.
The Beach Boys co-founder died on Saturday, November 28, his representative confirmed. He passed away surrounded by family, according to a statement announcing his death. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.
His final public message about the performance has taken on added significance following news of his passing, particularly after his health struggles forced the band to cancel several appearances in 2026.
Mike Love Shared the Stage With John Stamos During His Final Performance
Love performed alongside his bandmates at the Ryman Auditorium, with Stamos joining him for the concert. Photographs and footage from the evening showed the singer seated on a stool as he performed with the group.
Stamos, who has shared the stage with The Beach Boys for decades, had spoken openly about his friend's declining health before the performance.
In an October 11 Instagram post, the actor revealed that Love was "facing serious health challenges." He also explained that doctors, family members and friends had encouraged the musician to prioritize his health.
However, Love remained determined to perform.
Stamos described the singer as his "beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor," adding that he had played alongside him for 41 years.
The Beach Boys Frontman Had Been Battling Health Problems
Love's health concerns had already affected the band's touring schedule earlier in the year.
In June, the musician revealed on Instagram that he was recovering from bronchitis and COVID-19. He also spoke about grieving the death of his sister, Maureen.
By July, the group announced plans to take a break from touring, with postponed performances expected to resume in the fall.
Stamos' October message offered a more concerning glimpse into Love's condition. Despite the seriousness of his health challenges, the actor said the singer believed performing alongside his bandmates and connecting with audiences helped lift his spirits.
Love ultimately returned to the stage, making his appearance at the Ryman one of his final performances.
John Stamos Pays Emotional Tribute to His Late Friend
Following news of Love's death, Stamos shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, posting a portrait he had painted of the musician.
"Tonight, I'll cry myself to sleep. I can't remember the last time I did that," he wrote.
The actor reflected on the happiness Love had brought into his life before acknowledging the pain of losing someone so important to him.
"I've spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I'm realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow," Stamos continued.
He concluded by describing their friendship as a privilege, writing, "It's been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much."
Representative Remembers Mike Love's Musical Legacy
Love's representative confirmed his passing in a statement, remembering him as "an American cultural icon" whose influence reached generations of musicians.
"We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans," the representative added.
Love helped establish The Beach Boys in 1961 alongside his cousin Brian Wilson and other original members. The group became one of America's most influential musical acts, known for its distinctive harmonies and songs celebrating California's surf culture.
His final performance with the band brought him back to the stage despite his health difficulties. Just weeks later, the musician's representative confirmed his death at 85.