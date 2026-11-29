RadarOnline.com can reveal that Prince Harry has reportedly reunited privately with King Charles III at his Scottish estate, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex moved his family back to the U.K. in August.

The reported October encounter took place without Meghan Markle or the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to The Sun.

The meeting suggests Harry and his father have maintained contact despite their strained relationship. However, there is no indication that the Duke has made similar progress with his older brother, Prince William.