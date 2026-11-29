Prince Harry's Secret Reunion With King Charles Comes Without Meghan Markle as Rift With Prince William Continues
Nov. 29 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Prince Harry has reportedly reunited privately with King Charles III at his Scottish estate, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex moved his family back to the U.K. in August.
The reported October encounter took place without Meghan Markle or the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to The Sun.
The meeting suggests Harry and his father have maintained contact despite their strained relationship. However, there is no indication that the Duke has made similar progress with his older brother, Prince William.
Secret Meeting At Balmoral Without Meghan
According to The Sun, Charles invited Harry to spend time with him at Birkhall, his private residence on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, over the weekend of October 17.
Meghan and the couple's children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, did not accompany Harry. Queen Camilla was also away, attending British Champions Day at Ascot.
Although the details of their conversation have not been disclosed, a source suggested the meeting was an effort to maintain a civil relationship.
"There is a desire to keep on good terms," the insider said.
Neither Buckingham Palace nor Harry's representatives have publicly confirmed the encounter.
First Face-To-Face Since U.K. Return
The reported reunion is particularly significant because Harry and Charles had not seen each other in person since the Sussexes relocated to Britain in August.
The family had previously gathered at Highgrove House in July, when Harry, Meghan and their children met Charles and Camilla. That encounter took place before their return to the U.K.
A representative for Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE on November 29.
The latest meeting is also believed to be just the fourth time father and son have seen each other since Charles' coronation in May 2023, according to the report.
Rift With Prince William Continues
While Harry appears to be maintaining a connection with his father, his relationship with William remains strained.
Sources close to the Prince of Wales previously indicated that repairing the brothers' relationship would not be straightforward.
One palace insider told a publication in September, "It was very hard on them, and I wouldn't blame William for being cautious."
Harry, 42, has been more forthcoming about his hopes for a family reconciliation.
In an interview with GQ published October 20, the Duke acknowledged that he grieves the complicated relationships he has with both his father and brother.
"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," he said.
He also stressed the importance of putting family disagreements behind them, saying, "With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile - that's the key point."
Following the interview, a Sussex spokesperson clarified that Harry's remarks were not intended as criticism of William or any other member of the royal family.
Christmas Plans And No Confirmation
Despite the reported progress between Harry and Charles, the Duke is not expected to join the wider royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.
PEOPLE reported that the Sussexes are planning to spend the holiday in California instead.
The reported Balmoral reunion therefore does not appear to signal an immediate return to traditional royal family gatherings.
For now, neither side has officially acknowledged the October meeting, leaving the extent of the father's and son's renewed relationship unclear.