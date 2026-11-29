EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand Set to Make More Almost $3Million a Year From Behind Bars
Nov. 29 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is said to be in a position to continue generating almost $3million annually from an extensive commercial empire that remains operational despite his imprisonment for rape and sexual assault, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brand, 51, who was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years at Southwark Crown Court earlier this month, continues to benefit from overseas streaming platforms, subscription services and an alternative healthcare business.
Russell Brand Cashes In With 'Free Russell' Merch
The former Hollywood actor has also launched a range of merchandise presenting him as the victim of a miscarriage of justice.
Chris Pavlovski, chief executive of the American streaming platform Rumble, previously praised Brand's contribution to the free speech movement, saying: "He fearlessly and honestly questions everything, including news coverage by corporate media."
Brand's relationship with Rumble has become central to his commercial operation since YouTube demonetized his videos in 2023 following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The entertainer previously acknowledged receiving a "good deal" from Rumble, alongside assurances his content would not be censored.
Brand has accumulated 2.2 million subscribers on the platform and another 147,000 on Locals, its subscription-based service.
Although the precise terms of his commercial arrangements remain undisclosed, other personalities commanding comparable audiences have reportedly secured multimillion-dollar agreements.
$2.6Million Earnings and Mushroom Coffee Empire Exposed
Brand helped Rumble launch its first pay-per-view broadcast in 2023 with his comedy special Brandemic. His videos continue to feature links inviting viewers to make financial contributions and purchase merchandise.
Based on reported advertising rates and average monthly viewing figures exceeding 1.1 million, Brand could generate approximately $79,000 annually from Rumble views alone.
Accounts for his former production company, Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm Limited, indicate average annual earnings of around $2.6million over five years.
The company held assets of $4.32million at the end of last year before being wound up in May.
Brand's wellness company, Reborn, is meanwhile marketing clothing under the "Free Russell" banner, with T-shirts priced at $37 and baseball caps at $35.
The products are described as fundraising apparel and promoted alongside the message: "Free Russell. Silenced for speaking out against injustice and corruption."
The American-based operation also sells nutritional supplements, mushroom coffee, and electrolyte drinks.
Russell Brand's Wife Vows to Continue Broadcasts Despite Jail Probe
Brand's ability to maintain contact with his wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, has raised questions about the extent to which he can continue overseeing his commercial interests while inside prison.
Inmates at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire have access to telephones in their cells until 11 pm.
Gallacher has pledged to continue her and Brand's weekly prayer broadcasts despite a Ministry of Justice investigation into her publication of a message from Brand protesting his innocence.
Although the broadcasts no longer reportedly generate direct income for Brand, they maintain his connection with audiences who can access his other commercial platforms.
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Meta has disabled Brand's Facebook and Instagram accounts, while his telephone contact with Gallacher and her prison visits are reportedly subject to restrictions.
Ian Acheson, a former prison governor, suggested prolonged restrictions could face legal challenges from Brand's representatives and potentially be overturned as disproportionate.
He said: "There are parameters that can be put around what he can do if it is decided that he is unnecessarily traumatising victims, for example. What's going on here is in a bit of a murky zone."
Brand transformed his career in British stand-up comedy and television into Hollywood success, starring in Hollywood movies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.
He amassed considerable wealth through acting, bestselling books, and live performances before reinventing himself as a controversial online commentator, attracting millions of followers across digital platforms.