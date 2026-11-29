The former Hollywood actor has also launched a range of merchandise presenting him as the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Chris Pavlovski, chief executive of the American streaming platform Rumble, previously praised Brand's contribution to the free speech movement, saying: "He fearlessly and honestly questions everything, including news coverage by corporate media."

Brand's relationship with Rumble has become central to his commercial operation since YouTube demonetized his videos in 2023 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The entertainer previously acknowledged receiving a "good deal" from Rumble, alongside assurances his content would not be censored.

Brand has accumulated 2.2 million subscribers on the platform and another 147,000 on Locals, its subscription-based service.

Although the precise terms of his commercial arrangements remain undisclosed, other personalities commanding comparable audiences have reportedly secured multimillion-dollar agreements.