Donald Trump Sparks Backlash from Critics After Demanding AI Be Renamed 'Super Intelligence': 'Resist the Language Police'
Nov. 29 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET
Conservatives are pushing back against Donald Trump after the president demanded artificial intelligence be referred to as "Super Intelligence," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president also recently declared he was "100 percent in favor" of the technology and encouraged states to embrace its expansion.
'Making the Term Mandatory'
In a Truth Social post on November 28, Trump called out Fox News anchor Shannon Bream for repeatedly using the term artificial intelligence during her broadcast.
"Shannon Bream is having a show on what she calls Artificial Intelligence (AI) — She says, 'Artificial,' over and over again," Trump wrote. "Can someone please explain to her that it's Super Intelligence, not Artificial Intelligence, and our Great Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, will soon be making that term mandatory. Like me, he likes ACCURACY in language!"
Critics Call Out Donald Trump for Limiting Free Speech
Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume quickly defended his colleague.
"Can someone please explain to this man that this is America, where he is free to call it Super Intelligence if he likes and the rest of us are free to continue calling it Artificial intelligence if we like," Hume wrote. "And no government agency can make any name for it mandatory."
Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino also questioned Trump's suggestion that the terminology could become compulsory.
"So the prez wants mandatory use of 'SI' as opposed to AI?" he wrote. "I cant wait to violate this 'law' on First Amendment grounds. There will be no 'law,' of course, but I can see a scenario (as dumb as it would be) where the @SECGov could make 'SI' a disclosure requirement for public companies (why he's mentioing Atkins). Yes, even if it's an idiotic waste of time like so much the president focuses on these days."
Marjorie Taylor Greene also appeared to take a swipe at Trump, writing, "Hi WH staff need to remind the President of the 1st amendment and the importance of FREE SPEECH."
She then repeated "Artificial Intelligence" several times before signing off with a smiley face.
'Insane'
Other conservative critics joined the backlash, with one writing, "2 more years of this. The path to losing all 50 states."
Another shared, "I voted for mass deportations and no wars, maybe a cut to cost of living. Instead I got a freakish obsession with a ballroom, undying love for AI and wars for Israel. Insane."
Others took issue with the prospect of government-mandated terminology, with one writing, "Resist the language police, whether they come from right or left, whether they're a professor or president."
"Oh good, now we are going to try to mandate speech," another critic added.
Others responded, "So stupid," and "This stupid b------ doesn't understand he can't mandate usage of a word."
Donald Trump Previously Threatened to Ban AI Term
The latest controversy follows Trump's October 27 announcement that he intended to remove the term artificial intelligence from official government documents.
"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence)," he wrote. "In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term 'AI/Artificial Intelligence' in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy."