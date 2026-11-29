Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume quickly defended his colleague.

"Can someone please explain to this man that this is America, where he is free to call it Super Intelligence if he likes and the rest of us are free to continue calling it Artificial intelligence if we like," Hume wrote. "And no government agency can make any name for it mandatory."

Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino also questioned Trump's suggestion that the terminology could become compulsory.

"So the prez wants mandatory use of 'SI' as opposed to AI?" he wrote. "I cant wait to violate this 'law' on First Amendment grounds. There will be no 'law,' of course, but I can see a scenario (as dumb as it would be) where the @SECGov could make 'SI' a disclosure requirement for public companies (why he's mentioing Atkins). Yes, even if it's an idiotic waste of time like so much the president focuses on these days."

Marjorie Taylor Greene also appeared to take a swipe at Trump, writing, "Hi WH staff need to remind the President of the 1st amendment and the importance of FREE SPEECH."

She then repeated "Artificial Intelligence" several times before signing off with a smiley face.