'They Have Totally Lost Their Way!': Trump Clashes With Fox News and Accuses Network of Not 'Showing My Record-Breaking Rallies'

"All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that," he added, referring to the Michigan Senate candidate.

Trump added that Fox doesn't televise his "record-breaking" rallies, but other channels that "MAGA" watches do.

"They have totally lost their way!" the 80-year-old wrote.

In a second post from that day, Tuesday, October, 6, the president questioned why Fox interviewed "sleazebag" Dan Osborn, who's running against Republican Pete Ricketts for the Nebraska Senate seat.

He said the "other side" doesn't provide favorable publicity to Republicans, so "It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!"