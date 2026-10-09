'They Have Totally Lost Their Way!': Trump Clashes With Fox News and Accuses Network of Not 'Showing My Record-Breaking Rallies'
Oct. 9 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has continued his feud with Fox News, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time launching into an attack over a lack of positive coverage about the president.
"Fox News spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump Goes Off on Fox News
"All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that," he added, referring to the Michigan Senate candidate.
Trump added that Fox doesn't televise his "record-breaking" rallies, but other channels that "MAGA" watches do.
"They have totally lost their way!" the 80-year-old wrote.
In a second post from that day, Tuesday, October, 6, the president questioned why Fox interviewed "sleazebag" Dan Osborn, who's running against Republican Pete Ricketts for the Nebraska Senate seat.
He said the "other side" doesn't provide favorable publicity to Republicans, so "It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races!"
'This Is Why MAGA Will Never Like Fox!'
The posts came two days after Trump criticized Fox for not streaming his recent rallies in Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and Ohio.
"Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like 'crazy!' Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on Fox News, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!)," he wrote.
Trump alleged Fox is instead using time to platform "Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats," pointing out Jessica Tarlov; he warned that MAGA is unhappy with Fox's choices.
In a separate post, Trump questioned Fox's platforming of Tarlov again, and of leaders like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, "and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?"
"This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox!" the former reality star concluded.
Fox Stands in Solidarity With CNN, Politico, MS NOW
Trump's feud with Fox started shortly after the network stood in solidarity with CNN, Politico, and MS NOW when he tried to ban them from the White House.
Only days after the ban was announced, a judge overruled the decision, forcing the president to allow them to attend. Before the ban was lifted, Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC stood in solidarity with the outlets, willingly not covering White House events.
"No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting," the networks wrote in a joint statement.
Sean Hannity Responds
During an interview with a publication, Fox News host Sean Hannity was asked about Trump's rants against the network.
"President Trump, I think he’s very misunderstood. He’s somebody that doesn’t have a filter. He's going to say what’s on his mind. I think that’s what makes him the driving, overwhelming force that he is," Hannity stated.
The TV show host also criticized the media, claiming they look for things Trump did or said so they can have their "Trump outrage."
"I don't even think they really want to understand who he is, and why he’s doing the things that he’s doing," Hannity added.
He said Trump's assertion that patriots don't watch Fox was a "throwaway" statement.