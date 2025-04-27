Your tip
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Jiggly Caliente Dead at 44, Days After Having Her Leg Amputated

Photo of Jiggly Caliente
Source: MEGA

Jiggly Caliente passed away on Sunday at 44.

Profile Image

April 27 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has died at 44.

Caliente, whose real name is Bianca Castro, passed away after she was hospitalized due to a "severe infection" and had one of her legs amputated.

rupauls drag race jiggly caliente dead having her leg amputated
Source: MEGA

Jiggly Caliente was a breakout star from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.

The drag queen's family confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."

The tribute added: "Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Caliente's family asked fans for privacy and said that the reality star was concentrated "on healing".

rupauls drag race jiggly caliente dead having her leg amputated
Source: @jigglycalienteofficial/Instagram

Jiggly Caliente had to have her leg amputated.

Stars from the Drag Race community, including Gottmik, Courtney Act, DeJa Skye, Melinda Verga, Alexis Michelle and many more, paid tribute to Caliente on social media after news of her death was made public.

Season six Drag Race contestant Laganja Estranja wrote in the comments of the Instagram post: "So heartbreaking, such a kind, caring soul!! She will be greatly missed."

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo said: "All my love to the family, she was always such a supportive sister x."

Season 15 Drag Race star Mistress Isabelle Brooks added: "Forever and always Jiggly Caliente BROOKS. We love you forever sister."

rupauls drag race jiggly caliente dead having her leg amputated
Source: @jigglycalienteofficial/Instagram

Jiggly Caliente's family announced her passing.

Caliente made it all the way to eighth place in Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2012. She returned for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 in 2021, where she placed 12th.

In 2022, Caliente became a judge on Drag Race Philippines for three seasons.

Her drag name was based on the Pokémon monster, Jigglypuff.

rupauls drag race jiggly caliente dead having her leg amputated
Source: @jigglycalienteofficial/Instagram

Several people paid tribute to the late 'Drag Race' star.

Caliente's family announced Thursday that she had her leg amputated after she "experienced a serious health setback".

The family's statement read: "Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg."

"Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive."

