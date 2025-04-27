'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Jiggly Caliente Dead at 44, Days After Having Her Leg Amputated

The drag queen's family confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."

The tribute added: "Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

Caliente's family asked fans for privacy and said that the reality star was concentrated "on healing".